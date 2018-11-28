This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Master and apprentice: Payne hails Schmidt's influence on his playing and coaching career

The former Ireland centre was part of Schmidt’s coaching staff on the summer tour to Australia.

By Adam McKendry Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,575 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4363663

ULSTER DEFENCE COACH Jared Payne has hailed the impact that outgoing Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has had during his time in charge of the national side.

Payne played 20 times for Ireland, with all of those caps coming under Schmidt, after coming over from New Zealand and qualifying under the residency rule before moving on to become defence coach at his adopted province.

Ireland’s head coach Joe Schmidt Iain Henderson and Jared Payne Schmidt with Payne and Iain Henderson in South Africa in 2016. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The two Kiwis shared a close bond, with Payne inheriting the role of midfield general in Schmidt’s teams, a reliable defensive organiser in the heart of his backline.

Payne played in all five games of Ireland’s Six Nations triumph in 2015, and he started at outside centre when Ireland first defeated the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016 as well.

And now he’s paid tribute to the man who was at the helm during both of those successes, claiming that Schmidt will not be happy just to walk away from the job in just under a year’s time empty handed.

“He’s a great coach and obviously he’s stepping away in a year or so and he’ll be pretty keen to finish on a high,” claims Payne.

“He was intense and that got the best out of you. I’ve probably pissed him off once or twice by being too relaxed with him.”

What made him such a good coach, then?

“All sorts, everything,” says Payne. “What he wants, he gets that across, and he has an amazing eye for detail and keeps you honest as a player and he’s a nice guy too.

“Put it all together and he’s pretty good.”

The New Zealander has also worked very closely with Schmidt’s successor, Andy Farrell, both as a player and since venturing into the coaching side of the business.

As a player, the pair combined for Ireland, again with Payne a central part of Farrell’s defensive structures in the backline, while they also toured with the Lions in 2017 — where Payne’s playing career came to an end.

But that led to a fruitful relationship off the pitch as coaches, with Farrell providing mentorship to Payne as he transitioned from player with Ulster into their defensive coach — unofficially at first before officially taking the role in May 2018 to go with his retirement.

It leaves Payne confident that the IRFU have appointed the right man to take over after the World Cup, with the 33-year-old singing Farrell’s praises as a coach.

“Faz is a great coach as well,” he insists. “He’s a bit different to Joe in some aspects but I think he’ll have learnt a lot off Joe and he’s going to put his own slant on it, though I’m not sure exactly what he’ll bring just being a defence coach.

Jared Payne Payne is now Ulster defence coach. Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

“I’ve been under him, he’s a great guy, gets on with players, knows what he wants and gets his message across the same way as Joe.

“Joe’s exactly the same but just does it in a different manner, but it will be interesting to see how he goes.”

Meanwhile, Ulster and Ireland hooker Rob Herring has thanked Schmidt for his contributions to Irish rugby, describing him as one of the best coaches in the game at the moment.

Like Payne, a first bow in an international jersey came under Schmidt for Herring, who was called up to one of his first squads for the 2014 Six Nations.

“It was obviously big news,” says the hooker, who won seven caps under Schmidt since moving to Ulster.

Joe has been a great coach, the way he gets things out of his players, gets what he wants out of the players, I haven’t seen anything like it before. What he has contributed to Irish rugby has been incredible.

“His attention to detail is second to none. He expects everything to be exactly spot on and that’s the environment he has brought to Ireland.

“He has the expectation that everyone knows what they are doing and they can fit in like a cog in a wheel and fit into the team environment and to make things better for other players.

“There are definitely things that he has embedded into that side now, just the small habits, that everyone talks about, I don’t think they will disappear when he leaves. So in terms of a legacy, that will be going on for a long time.

“He’s up there with the best.”

Again, similarly to Payne, having been a regular around Ireland squads over the past few years, Herring is well-acquainted with soon-to-be head coach Farrell and also concurs that the right man is taking the reins.

“He’s a great defence coach,” says Herring. “You can see the accolades that he has achieved as a defence coach speaks for itself, and the way he has the boys defending has taken us to a new level.

“He a great guy as well, and he’s the right man for the job when Joe leaves.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Living here makes it more difficult' - Kerr outlines challenges awaiting Kenny in senior Ireland job
    'Living here makes it more difficult' - Kerr outlines challenges awaiting Kenny in senior Ireland job
    United youngster aiming to emulate O'Shea following first Ireland call-up
    Kenny's departure gives Dundalk owners a dose of League of Ireland's harsh reality
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    LEINSTER
    'I was studying for my exams and got a call. The number wasn't saved, but it was Joe'
    'I was studying for my exams and got a call. The number wasn't saved, but it was Joe'
    'It's not a huge deal': Leavy doesn't require procedure on neck strain
    Penny shines on debut, Murray returns and Connacht win in South Africa
    DUNDALK
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    'He’d give out to you more so for playing a safe pass than trying a risky one and giving it away'
    New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie