'Powerful story' and 'raw emotions' - praise for Jason Sherlock documentary

AT THE CLOSE of a year where Dublin’s footballers reigned supreme, a link between their current setup and their 1995 triumph was in the spotlight last night on RTÉ.

‘Jayo’ explored the sporting career of Dublin’s Jason Sherlock as he burst onto the stage in 1995, battled to replicate that feat in later years and then made the transition to coaching roles with county teams.

There was plenty more layers as well to the documentary looking at his time involved in soccer and basketball, along with an exploration of his life off the pitch.

A moving closing segment saw Sherlock travel to South Africa to meet his half-brother and visit his father’s final resting place.

There was plenty praise for the Loosehorse production.

Jayo was one of a few who taught me what it meant to play for Dublin..tune in at 9.30 tonight to hear his remarkable story. #jayo — Alan Brogan (@alanbrogan13) December 30, 2018 Source: Alan Brogan /Twitter

What a magnificent, emotional and brilliantly raw documentary that was. We owe this man a lot for his unbelievable dedication and contribution to Dublin Football as both a player and coach. Take a bow @boomjayo 👏🏻💙 #jayo pic.twitter.com/seX8gxuDxu — Hill 16 Army (@Hill16Army) December 30, 2018 Source: Hill 16 Army /Twitter

Loved and enjoyed the #jayo documentary! Real raw emotions and honesty from @boomjayo ! Some great memories of the mid 90’s and seeing a star develop. — Eamonn O’ Hara (@EamonnOHara8) December 30, 2018 Source: Eamonn O’ Hara /Twitter

Great doc on @boomjayo on RTE... spent an full afternoon in Cross tailing him praying that his teammates wouldnt kick him the ball 🤣🤣 #jayo — Finnian Moriarty (@FinnianMoriarty) December 30, 2018 Source: Finnian Moriarty /Twitter

And if you missed it, you can watch it back here.

#Jayo is now available on the @RTEplayer for those who missed it tonight.



Seeing a lot of tweets on the music used throughout the doc, so here’s a Spotify playlist 👌🎧. https://t.co/O3JOR7fnZ6 — Loosehorse Sport (@LoosehorseSport) December 30, 2018 Source: Loosehorse Sport /Twitter

