'Powerful story' and 'raw emotions' - praise for Jason Sherlock documentary

AT THE CLOSE of a year where Dublin’s footballers reigned supreme, a link between their current setup and their 1995 triumph was in the spotlight last night on RTÉ.
‘Jayo’ explored the sporting career of Dublin’s Jason Sherlock as he burst onto the stage in 1995, battled to replicate that feat in later years and then made the transition to coaching roles with county teams.
There was plenty more layers as well to the documentary looking at his time involved in soccer and basketball, along with an exploration of his life off the pitch.
A moving closing segment saw Sherlock travel to South Africa to meet his half-brother and visit his father’s final resting place.Source: The42.ie/YouTube
There was plenty praise for the Loosehorse production.
And if you missed it, you can watch it back here.
Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.
Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (2)