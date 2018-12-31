This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 31 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Powerful story' and 'raw emotions' - praise for Jason Sherlock documentary

The Loosehorse production aired on RTÉ 1 last night.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 31 Dec 2018, 3:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,280 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4418712
The documentary 'Jayo' aired on RTÉ last night.
Image: RTÉ Player
The documentary 'Jayo' aired on RTÉ last night.
The documentary 'Jayo' aired on RTÉ last night.
Image: RTÉ Player

AT THE CLOSE of a year where Dublin’s footballers reigned supreme, a link between their current setup and their 1995 triumph was in the spotlight last night on RTÉ.

‘Jayo’ explored the sporting career of Dublin’s Jason Sherlock as he burst onto the stage in 1995, battled to replicate that feat in later years and then made the transition to coaching roles with county teams.

There was plenty more layers as well to the documentary looking at his time involved in soccer and basketball, along with an exploration of his life off the pitch.

A moving closing segment saw Sherlock travel to South Africa to meet his half-brother and visit his father’s final resting place.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

There was plenty praise for the Loosehorse production.

And if you missed it, you can watch it back here.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    Pogba: 'We want to attack... maybe we just realised we are Manchester United'
    'I also suffered racist songs': Maradona shows support for Napoli's Koulibaly
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    Quiz: Do you know what county these 2018 Gaelic football club winners are from?
    Quiz: Do you know what county these 2018 Gaelic football club winners are from?
    The son of a Cork GAA legend's unexpected role in ending a 33-year wait
    Mullinalaghta boss makes winning start to Cavan reign, Donegal ease to McKenna Cup victory
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    As it happened: Man United vs Bournemouth, Premier League
    'We're in December and it's better to wait': Allegri dismisses United links for now
    LEINSTER
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath return ahead of Leinster's clash with Ulster
    Cullen hopes Leinster will be better for their Thomond Park experience

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie