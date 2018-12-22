Jason Sherlock's fascinating life story to be told in new documentary over Christmas

Jason Sherlock after winning the 1995 All-Ireland final. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FROM BURSTING ONTO the scene during Dublin’s All-Ireland winning campaign in 1995, to the racist abuse he suffered as a child and getting to grips with his Chinese and Hong Kong heritage, RTÉ’s upcoming documentary on Jason Sherlock will make compelling viewing this Christmas.

From Loosehorse, the producers of the Micko and Giles documentaries comes Jayo – the story of Sherlock in his own words.

The Dublin legend recounts his childhood where he juggled several sports, his rise to national prominence as a teenager and his subsequent struggles with fame.

Sherlock also discusses the game he played for UCD against Liverpool in Lansdowne Road in 1995 and how it almost led to a trial with the Reds that year.

Jayo will air on Sunday 30 December 2018 on RTÉ One at 9.30pm.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud