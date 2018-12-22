This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jason Sherlock's fascinating life story to be told in new documentary over Christmas

Jayo will be broadcast on Sunday 30 December 2018 on RTÉ One at 9.30pm.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 11:00 AM
Jason Sherlock 1995 Jason Sherlock after winning the 1995 All-Ireland final. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FROM BURSTING ONTO the scene during Dublin’s All-Ireland winning campaign in 1995, to the racist abuse he suffered as a child and getting to grips with his Chinese and Hong Kong heritage, RTÉ’s upcoming documentary on Jason Sherlock will make compelling viewing this Christmas.

From Loosehorse, the producers of the Micko and Giles documentaries comes Jayo – the story of Sherlock in his own words. 

The Dublin legend recounts his childhood where he juggled several sports, his rise to national prominence as a teenager and his subsequent struggles with fame.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Sherlock also discusses the game he played for UCD against Liverpool in Lansdowne Road in 1995 and how it almost led to a trial with the Reds that year. 

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Jayo will air on Sunday 30 December 2018 on RTÉ One at 9.30pm. 

Kevin O'Brien
