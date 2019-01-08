This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Barcelona snap up 19-year-old French defender Todibo from Toulouse

The highly-rated teenager will link up with the reigning La Liga champions in the summer.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 2:20 PM
53 minutes ago 1,009 Views 2 Comments
To Spain: Jean-Clair Todibo.
BARCELONA HAVE STRUCK a deal which will see 19-year-old defender Jean-Clair Todibo make his way to Camp Nou as a free agent when his contract at Toulouse expires.

The highly-rated teenager will officially link up with the La Liga champions on July 1.

Barca have moved quickly to secure his services after seeing the youngster freed to enter into pre-contract talks as his current deal runs down.

A versatile operator who can fill in across the defensive line or in the middle of the park, Todibo is considered to be one of the most promising talents in European football.

He is already represented France at U20 level and big things are expected of him in the future.

Upon reaching an agreement to bring in a man they hope to see flourish in Catalunya, a statement released on Barca’s official website read: “Todibo is a tall, right-footed defender who can play at centre back and also in the centre of the midfield.

“At the youth level he often featured in the middle of the field given his ability on the ball.

“One of his best qualities is his physical presence and his ability in the air.

“At just 19 years of age, the young talent comes to FC Barcelona as one of the most promising players in European football in his position.”

