'We have asked a lot of him' - Burnley extend Hendrick's stay

BURNLEY HAVE ANNOUNCED a contract extension for Ireland international Jeff Hendrick.

The 26-year-old’s current deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but the Clarets have decided to activate a clause and extend it for an additional year.

He has made 91 appearances since joining in 2016. Source: Isabel Infantes

Since arriving from Derby County in 2016, he has made 91 appearances for Sean Dyche’s side — including 20 this season.

“He’s done well for us,” said manager Sean Dyche. “We have asked a lot of him.

“We have used him in a number of different positions that sometimes aren’t natural to him and over time he has delivered good performances for us.”

Hendrick is joined by fellow Irish internationals Robbie Brady, Kevin Long and Stephen Ward in the Burnley squad.

Having finished seventh in the Premier League last season, they have struggled this term and currently sit third from bottom with 10 points from 17 matches.

