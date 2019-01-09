This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Eden Hazard is too good for this Chelsea team'

BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas believes the Blues star has outgrown his team-mates.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 6:22 PM
27 minutes ago 1,163 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4431956
Eden Hazard (file pic).
Eden Hazard (file pic).
Eden Hazard (file pic).

JERMAINE JENAS HAS claimed that Eden Hazard is too good for the current Chelsea squad.

Hazard put in another strong display on Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough as the Blues fell 1-0 to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

The Belgian has been forced to shoulder much of the load for Chelsea this term, with several of his team-mates failing to hit their best form.

Hazard leads the Blues in scoring this season, netting 12 goals in all competitions, and has been moved into a false nine role with Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata failing to get the job done up top.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live after the match, former England midfielder Jenas had plenty of praise for Hazard, as well as criticism for his team-mates.

“I thought Eden Hazard was unplayable,” Jenas said.

He has gone by everybody and he must be thinking, ‘what more do you need me to do?’

“Chelsea are a top side but I think he has outgrown them and he is above [the] level of everybody around him.

“I never thought I would say it, but he’s too good for this Chelsea team.”

Hazard’s future with Chelsea is in doubt, with the Belgian having yet to agree terms on a new contract.

Real Madrid have been continuously linked with Hazard, whose current deal with Chelsea runs out at the end of next season.

And the 28-year-old has refused to offer many assurances to Blues fans, having called Madrid a “dream” move in October.

