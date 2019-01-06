This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jermain Defoe completes move to Rangers on 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth

Steven Gerrard’s side on Sunday finalised the signing of the former England striker.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 5:46 PM
Jermain Defoe playing for Bournemouth

JERMAIN DEFOE HAS joined Rangers’ push for the Scottish Premiership title after completing to move from Bournemouth on an 18-month loan deal on Sunday.

The 36-year-old, capped 57 times by England, reunites with former international team-mate Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

Defoe’s arrival will boost Rangers as they go head-to-head with Old Firm rivals Celtic, clear of Gerrard’s side at the top of the table only on goal difference, for the title.

“I’m delighted to be able to welcome Jermain to Rangers,” manager Gerrard told the club’s official website.

Soccer - UEFA Euro 2012 - Qualifying - Group G - England v Bulgaria - Wembley Stadium Defoe and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard were team-mates with England for a number of years. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“He is an exceptionally talented striker and vastly experienced footballer who has scored goals at every club he has played for.”

Defoe has played only 21 minutes in four Premier League appearances as a substitute this season, last scoring for Bournemouth in March.

The forward, whose former clubs include West Ham, Tottenham, Sunderland and Toronto, could make his debut for his new club in a Scottish Cup trip to Cowdenbeath on 18 January.

Bournemouth have an option to recall Defoe in either July 2019 or January 2020.

