This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jermain Defoe scores 12 minutes into debut as Rangers-bound player hurts future club

Meanwhile, Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic thrashed St Mirren 4-0.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 10:20 PM
22 minutes ago 2,062 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4456064
Rangers' Jermain Defoe scores his side's first goal of the game.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Rangers' Jermain Defoe scores his side's first goal of the game.
Rangers' Jermain Defoe scores his side's first goal of the game.
Image: Jeff Holmes

KILMARNOCK’S JORDAN JONES damaged his future club’s Scottish Premiership title ambitions with the decisive strike in a 2-1 win over Rangers, while leaders Celtic thrashed St Mirren 4-0 on Wednesday.

Jones is set to join Steven Gerrard’s Rangers next season after signing a pre-contract earlier this month.

But the Northern Ireland winger showed his loyalties still lie with Kilmarnock for now as he wrecked Jermain Defoe’s Rangers debut at Rugby Park.

Jones repaid Kilmarnock manager’s Steve Clarke’s trust with the goal that sees his side leapfrog Rangers into second place.

It took Defoe just 12 minutes to open his Rangers account after the former England striker’s loan move from Premier League side Bournemouth.

But the 36-year-old did not even have much time to saviour his strike as a Joe Worrall blunder handed Eamonn Brophy the equaliser eight minutes later.

In the 66th minute, Rangers midfielder Steven Davis played a wayward pass to Jones and his Northern Ireland team-mate drove 40 yards upfield before firing a low strike from 25 yards past Allan McGregor.

Having worked so hard to draw level with Celtic before the winter break, Gerrard’s side now drop back to third.

Celtic had no such problems as Oliver Burke scored his first Celtic goals to help the Hoops opened up a one-point gap at the top.

The 21-year-old striker, on loan from West Brom, took 11 minutes of his first league start to head in a Ryan Christie free-kick.

When Scott Sinclair scored Celtic’s second with a penalty soon afterwards the points were all but assured at Parkhead.

Burke grabbed his second 10 minutes into the second half and substitute Timothy Weah, on loan from Paris St Germain, added a late fourth with his first league goal.

Andrew Nelson’s debut goal earned Dundee a 2-1 win at Hearts and ensured his side moved off the bottom of the table.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Dark Blues from Sunderland earlier this month, lashed a low drive beyond goalkeeper Colin Doyle to secure a timely triumph.

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson returned from injury to strengthen the Perth side’s grip on a top six berth as his goal clinched a 1-0 win over Livingston.

David Turnbull scored the only goal as Motherwell beat Hibernian 1-0 at Fir Park.

© AFP 2019  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar in tears after suffering foot injury three weeks before Champions League clash against Man United
    Neymar in tears after suffering foot injury three weeks before Champions League clash against Man United
    Crystal Palace goalkeeper Hennessey charged over alleged Nazi salute
    'You say all signings are controversial'
    LEINSTER
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    IRELAND
    'I don't spend a lot of time at home already, so it's probably high time I did'
    'I don't spend a lot of time at home already, so it's probably high time I did'
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England
    In full: Here’s where the Taoiseach and our ministers are going for St Patrick’s Day
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    AC Milan secure €35 million Higuain replacement
    AC Milan secure €35 million Higuain replacement
    Man City earn 10-0 aggregate victory to seal place in League Cup final
    Lingard reveals special meeting with Sir Alex that inspired him to make it at Man United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie