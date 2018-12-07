Tributes paid after 3-time Kerry All-Ireland football winner passes away

JEROME O’SHEA, A three-time Kerry All-Ireland senior football winner, has passed away at the age of 87.

Jerome O'Shea won All-Ireland medals in 1953, 1955 and 1959. Source: INPHO

A native of Cahersiveen in South Kerry, O’Shea played for the local St Mary’s club. He won All-Ireland senior medals with Kerry in 1953 when they defeated Armagh, in 1955 when they triumphed over Dublin and in 1959 when they saw off Galway. He also clained a National League medal

He is survived by his wife Margaret and three sons Diarmuid, Donal and Conor, the latter is the current Italian rugby coach and former Irish player.

Source: Instagram - @conoroshearugby

Tributes have been paid to the All-ireland winner, who after retiring from playing had roles in RTÉ presenting a GAA TV show and served as an economic advisor of the Irish government at the EEC and United Nations.

RIP Jerome O'Shea, a Caherciveen, South Kerry & Kerry legend. Finest hour was in '55 final v Dublin, while he also kept a day-to-day diary of that entire year that's a brilliant insight into the making of an All-Ireland man. pic.twitter.com/Tl8QFb9mA6 — Joe Ó Muircheartaigh (@muirioch) December 6, 2018 Source: Joe Ó Muircheartaigh /Twitter

