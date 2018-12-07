Tributes paid after 3-time Kerry All-Ireland football winner passes away

JEROME O’SHEA, A three-time Kerry All-Ireland senior football winner, has passed away at the age of 87.
A native of Cahersiveen in South Kerry, O’Shea played for the local St Mary’s club. He won All-Ireland senior medals with Kerry in 1953 when they defeated Armagh, in 1955 when they triumphed over Dublin and in 1959 when they saw off Galway. He also clained a National League medal
He is survived by his wife Margaret and three sons Diarmuid, Donal and Conor, the latter is the current Italian rugby coach and former Irish player.
Tributes have been paid to the All-ireland winner, who after retiring from playing had roles in RTÉ presenting a GAA TV show and served as an economic advisor of the Irish government at the EEC and United Nations.
