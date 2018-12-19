Staying On! Gavin to remain in charge of Dublin until end of 2021 championship

DUBLIN’S ALL-IRELAND winning boss Jim Gavin is to stay at the helm of the county’s senior football side until the close of the 2021 championship season.

The Dublin county board have announced today that Gavin has agreed to stay on for another three years.

In May 2017 it had been announced that Gavin had committed to a two-year extension to his existing arrangement, which would have taken him up to the end of the 2019 campaign.

Having been first appointed in October 2012, today’s news means Gavin will have manager for nine seasons if he continues until the end of this deal.

Dublin chairman Sean Shanley praised Gavin’s work.

“Jim has contributed so much time and hard work on a voluntary basis to the Dublin team and I thank him and his backroom team for their continued efforts and dedication.”

Gavin has enjoyed huge success as Dublin manager with five All-Ireland titles part of the honours he has accumulated.

All-Ireland senior (5) – 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.

Leinster senior (6) - 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.

National football league - 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018.

Before taking over the senior role, he guided Dublin U21 teams to All-Ireland glory in 2010 and 2012.

