This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 7 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland winner Jim McGuinness takes head coach role with US second-tier side Charlotte

The Donegal man is the new boss of United Soccer League side Charlotte Independence.

By Sean Farrell Friday 7 Dec 2018, 9:08 AM
57 minutes ago 3,012 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4381250
McGuinness watching a gaelic football match from the Sky Sports box.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
McGuinness watching a gaelic football match from the Sky Sports box.
McGuinness watching a gaelic football match from the Sky Sports box.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND-WINNING manager with Donegal Jim McGuinness has taken another step away from GAA and further into association football after taking the head coach role with Charlotte Independence.

The North Carolina club play in the United Soccer League, the tier below Major League Soccer.

The Irish Times, with whom McGuinness writes a column on GAA,  report that the Donegal man has signed a three-year contract with the American club.

Since departing Gaelic Games, McGuinness has taken up coaching roles with Glasgow Celtic and then in the Chinese Super League as assistant to Roger Schmidt at Beijing Guoan.

Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Qualifying - Play-off - Celtic v Malmo FF - Celtic Park McGuinness centre, with Ronny Delia, left, ahead of Celtic's Champions League qualifier against Malmo in 2015. Source: Jeff Holmes

“I think I’ve learned a huge amount and tried to be studious in my application from the very first day I walked into Celtic from my experiences of all the managers I worked under,” McGuinness told the Irish Times.

“At the same time I was trying to build a picture in my own mind of how I saw the game and of how I would like the game to be whenever I became a manager. The other side of that coin is that if you leave the philosophical side of things out of it: football is about people and life is about people.”


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'There were some excellent tackles': Dyche defends Burnley players after Klopp criticism
    'There were some excellent tackles': Dyche defends Burnley players after Klopp criticism
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool defender Gomez suffers fractured leg
    Liverpool defender Gomez suffers fractured leg
    Rose: Playing at Wembley isn’t nice anymore, it’s not an honour
    Scholes: Herrera shouldn't be at Man United if he can't play a simple 30-yard pass
    BOXING
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho: Don't compare us to the United sides of Keane, van Nistelrooy and Vidic
    Mourinho: Don't compare us to the United sides of Keane, van Nistelrooy and Vidic
    Much-changed Man United earn draw with Arsenal in error-ridden clash
    As it happened: Man United vs Arsenal, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie