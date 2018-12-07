All-Ireland winner Jim McGuinness takes head coach role with US second-tier side Charlotte

ALL-IRELAND-WINNING manager with Donegal Jim McGuinness has taken another step away from GAA and further into association football after taking the head coach role with Charlotte Independence.

The North Carolina club play in the United Soccer League, the tier below Major League Soccer.

The Irish Times, with whom McGuinness writes a column on GAA, report that the Donegal man has signed a three-year contract with the American club.

Since departing Gaelic Games, McGuinness has taken up coaching roles with Glasgow Celtic and then in the Chinese Super League as assistant to Roger Schmidt at Beijing Guoan.

McGuinness centre, with Ronny Delia, left, ahead of Celtic's Champions League qualifier against Malmo in 2015. Source: Jeff Holmes

“I think I’ve learned a huge amount and tried to be studious in my application from the very first day I walked into Celtic from my experiences of all the managers I worked under,” McGuinness told the Irish Times.

“At the same time I was trying to build a picture in my own mind of how I saw the game and of how I would like the game to be whenever I became a manager. The other side of that coin is that if you leave the philosophical side of things out of it: football is about people and life is about people.”

