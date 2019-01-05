Jimmy Butler 'aggressively' challenged 76ers head coach on his role in team meeting

JUST MONTHS AFTER forcing a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves to Philadelphia, Jimmy Butler is in the headlines once again for the wrong reasons.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown talks with T.J. McConnell and Jimmy Butler. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The four-time All-Star “aggressively challenged” 76ers head coach Brett Brown over his role in the offence during a recent film session in Portland, according to ESPN.

Some witnesses said Butler’s behaviour was “disrespectful” and went beyond the regular player-coach discourse. The 29-year-old has already voiced his frustration with how he’s being used in the offence with Brown and Sixers GM Elton Brand.

Butler prefers to be at the centre of a pick-and-roll offence heavy on isolations, rather than the free-flowing play that Philadelphia employ. The Sixers (25-14) acquired Butler from the Timberwolves in November in a deal which saw Robert Covington and Dario Saric move in the opposite direction.

The challenge for Brown has been incorporating Butler in the team alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons – two of the best young players in the NBA. It hasn’t been a perfect fit so far and in December, Embiid admitted there were issues in the Philly offence.

“I haven’t been myself lately,” Embiid said. “I think it’s mainly because of the way I’ve been used, which is I’m being used as a spacer, I guess, a stretch-5, which I’m only shooting 29% (from 3-point range).”

“But it seems like the past couple games, like with the way I play, our setup, (coach Brown) always has me starting on the perimeter – and it just really frustrates me.”

Butler hits free agency this summer but, according to reports, the organisation still hope to re-sign him to a longer-term deal.

In last night’s NBA action, Gordon Hayward flirted with a triple-double as the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 114-93 in what might have been Dirk Nowitzki’s final appearance at the Boston Garden.

Hayward had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists before heading to the bench halfway through the fourth quarter with the Celtics ahead by a comfortable 22 points. Hayward was coming off a season-high 35 points against Minnesota on Wednesday.

“It was fun,” said Hayward. “I think when we have good spacing, we have talented players and it just makes the game easier. If you make the right read, everybody gets involved and it’s fun.”

Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, Jayson Tatum added 18 points, and Al Horford had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the win.

The Celtics won easily despite playing their second straight game with star guard Kyrie Irving sidelined by a scratched cornea.

Luka Doncic had 19 points and nine assists for Dallas. Harrison Barnes scored 20 points, and DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and 15 rebounds in front of the crowd of 18,600.

Boston fans gave Dirk Nowitzki a standing ovation 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zii4NlFzIR — ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2019

Germany’s Nowitzki received two standing ovations and Boston fans chanted “Dirk, Dirk” in the final minute. He finished with two rebounds and no points as he considers retiring at the end of the season.

Nowitzki said he hasn’t officially made up his mind about a 22nd season, but was grateful to Boston’s fans for their support.

“They’re great sports fans. It’s a great sports town. They know the game and they appreciate the game,” Nowitzki said.

The Mavericks trimmed an 18-point first-half deficit to a point early in the third quarter, but could get no closer.

Boston REALLY wanted Dirk to have this last shot. pic.twitter.com/WfhjvVYsk2 — ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2019

Elsewhere, Victor Oladipo made a long three-pointer with 0.3 seconds left in overtime to give the Indiana Pacers a 119-116 win over the Chicago Bulls.

“It felt great coming out of my hands, and it banked in,” Oladipo said. “It felt like I didn’t bank it, it would have been a swish. I work on that shot all the time.”

Oladipo had 36 points and seven rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis added 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Pacers who won their sixth consecutive game. This was the first game of a five-game trip.

Chicago’s Zach LaVine hit a three-pointer, but after time had expired in the overtime.

Indiana’s Thaddeus Young had 16 points to help the Pacers overcome an early 12-point deficit.

Lauri Markkanen had 27 points, and Kris Dunn had 16 points and 17 assists in the loss for the Bulls.

© – AFP, 2019

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne preview the weekend’s action:

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud