This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 17 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

76er Butler aims dig at ex-teammates, Irving finds 'peace' in 43-point haul for Celtics

Jimmy Butler had a messy break-up with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

By AFP Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 1:59 PM
37 minutes ago 533 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4345147

KYRIE IRVING HAS described the “peaceful” feeling of being in the zone after starring in a thrilling overtime win for the Boston Celtics against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

irving-cropped_1dxfnooe27u4w1k4mqy7mvhdfj Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving.

The game pitted two of the sport’s biggest stars against each other, as Irving shared a court with Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard at TD Garden.

But it was Irving who came out on top in a 123-116 win, shooting 18 of 26 from the floor to finish with 43 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter. He also dished out 11 assists.

Source: NBA/YouTube

The 26-year-old contributed to every Celtics basket in overtime, scoring four and handing out four assists.

“It’s pretty peaceful,” the Celtics guard said. “Other than fatigue, I don’t think anything else is really on my mind other than just the next play that needs to happen on both ends of the floor.”

The victory was a much-needed confidence boost for a Celtics side that had lost four of their past six matches and are now 9-6 for the season, and Irving welcomed the opportunity for Boston to test themselves against the Eastern Conference’s form side.

“[Leonard] is one of the greatest players in our game right now, obviously, so much respect,” he told ESPN.

“Going against a great team with great complementary players is always awesome, but we wanted to come out and be the aggressive team.

“We got kind of stalled in the third quarter but we picked it up in the stretch.

“Both teams looked totally different than we did playing in the second game of the season [a 113-101 win for the Raptors]. It’s great to see growth. We’ll see more growth throughout the season, which I’m appreciative of.”

Team-mate Gordon Hayward hailed his Celtics colleague’s contribution, adding: “Man, he made some shots tonight where you’re just like, ‘Wow.’”

“You catch yourself being a fan. When he gets into that mode, the whole arena knew where we were going, and so did the Raptors. They just couldn’t stop him.”

Source: NBA/YouTube

In Philadelphia, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in his home debut for the 76ers, leading the way in a 113-107 victory over the Utah Jazz.

The four-time All-Star, acquired on Monday from the Minnesota Timberwolves, aimed a thinly-veiled dig at his former team in his post-game interview.

“It’s so fun to win. So much more fun to play with these guys,” Butler told NBC Sports after his 12-of-15 shooting performance.

“Everybody wants to win, and when somebody messes up, you talk to them and they do their job.”

Butler received a warm welcome from Philly fans and made a quick impact as the hosts seized a 16-point lead in the first quarter.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butlerwith guard JJ Redick during their win against the Utah Jazz. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Jazz dug in to make it close, and the teams traded the lead six times in the fourth quarter.

Ben Simmons drove for a layup that put Philadelphia up 109-107 with 58.7 seconds remaining, and Butler drained a jump shot to stretch the lead, then drew an offensive foul from the Jazz.

Joel Embiid, who scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, capped the scoring with two free throws and the Sixers improved to 10-7.

Butler, whose first game with the Sixers was Wednesday’s loss at Orlando, also contributed seven assists, three rebounds and two steals.

© – AFP, 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Toner ready to reach out and grab 'special' win for Ireland
    Toner ready to reach out and grab 'special' win for Ireland
    'You don't want to give that guy too much space': Goodhue wary of Ringrose threat
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    Poll: Who do you think will win tonight's Ireland-New Zealand Test match?
    42-year-old breaks Irish stopper's record to become oldest European international goalkeeper
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool star on target as Netherlands stun world champions and relegate Germany
    Liverpool star on target as Netherlands stun world champions and relegate Germany
    Valencia claims to have been dropped by Mourinho, not rested
    Rooney became 'embarrassed' at end of Manchester United career
    BOXING
    O'Rourke and Smith move to within two wins of the medals at Women's World Boxing Champs
    O'Rourke and Smith move to within two wins of the medals at Women's World Boxing Champs
    Katie Taylor to make Madison Square Garden debut on Canelo card next month
    Kellie Harrington outclasses Kiwi foe to reach World Championships last 16 in India

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie