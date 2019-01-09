This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Burnley lend Irish defender Dunne to Sunderland's promotion push

U21 international Jimmy Dunne has joined the League One side on a loan deal until the end of the season.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 6:06 PM
Jimmy Dunne was called up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad in November.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Jimmy Dunne was called up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad in November.
Jimmy Dunne was called up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad in November.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JIMMY DUNNE HAS joined Sunderland on loan from Burnley until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old central defender, who signed for Burnley from Manchester United in 2016, will be hoping to boost the Black Cats’ bid to return to the Championship.

Having been relegated in each of the past two seasons, they’re currently in third place in League One, a point adrift of an automatic promotion place but with a game in hand.

Although he has yet to make his first-team debut for Burnley, Dunne — who is contracted to the Premier League club until June 2020 — impressed during a loan spell at Hearts earlier this season.

After moving north in August, he played in every minute of their Scottish Premiership campaign until an ankle injury brought a premature end to his spell in Edinburgh.

“I’m very excited to be here [at Sunderland]. I’m looking to step up and keep developing my game, so this is a good place for me to do that,” said Dunne, who won a League Two medal while on loan at Accrington Stanley last season.

“The lads here have been on a good run and I’ve been lucky to be in a team where we’ve been winning as well, so long may both continue.

“I didn’t have anything to think about, there were 46,000 people here on Boxing Day and that just grabs you. It’s a massive club and it was a no-brainer for me.”

The Louth native, who has been capped by Ireland at U21 level, received his first senior call-up in November, when he was an unused substitute in the draw with Denmark.

Dunne could make his Sunderland debut when second-placed Luton Town visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday. 

