Jimmy Magee's personal library of almost 1000 books to be auctioned off for charity

KNOWN TO MANY as “the Memory Man”, the late Jimmy Magee was one of the most popular voices in Irish sport since his first job reporting on a hockey match for RTÉ in 1956.

Since then, his coverage of many World Cups, Olympic Games and his co-hosting of RTÉ’s sports trivia show ‘Know Your Sport’ alongside George Hamilton, only added to his reputation for obscure sports trivia.

Now his collection of almost 1000 books, the source of many of his facts, is being auctioned off in aid of a charity close to his heart, the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The collection of books and magazines spans several decades and genres, and also includes many travel books.

Some of the many obscure titles among the collection include a recap of the 1969-1970 year in Irish rugby; a collection of the strangest cricket matches ever played and a hefty volume on the history of Cuban boxing.

The full list of titles can be viewed here, where bids on the collection can also be submitted.

