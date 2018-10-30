This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Waterford announce signing of former Preston, Pats and Bohs midfielder Lunney

JJ Lunney made 21 appearances for Bohemians last season.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 10:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,784 Views No Comments
JJ Lunney with Waterford FC general manager Jack Power
Image: Waterford FC
JJ Lunney with Waterford FC general manager Jack Power
JJ Lunney with Waterford FC general manager Jack Power
Image: Waterford FC

WATERFORD FC HAVE confirmed the signing of 20-year-old midfielder JJ Lunney.

The Swords native spent last season with Bohemians, making 21 appearances, after joining from St Pat’s in November of 2017.

The left-footed prospect previously spent two seasons with Preston North End having moved to Lancashire in 2014.

“I’m delighted to sign,” Lunney said in an official club statement. “Alan [Reynolds] showed lots of interest in signing me and I’m delighted to get it sorted.

“The club is on the up and it’s great to be here; the style of play suits me down to the ground and who doesn’t want to be involved in Europe. It’s a great setup here too in the RSC, it’s close to what you’d have in England, good stadium, excellent pitch and the fans create a great atmosphere.

“It’s always nice to know where you’re going to play next season and to get that done is brilliant. Now I can focus on my training and get ready for the start of the season.”

Bohemians players congratulate goal scorer JJ Lunney after scoring a goal Bohs players congratulate JJ Lunney after his goal against Limerick in March Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I’m delighted to get JJ signed up for next season,” said Waterford manager Alan Reynolds. “He’s a player we earmarked some weeks ago and it’s great to have it done.

“He’s a really exciting player and he’ll bring lots of energy to our midfield. He’s got plenty of Premier Division experience over the last two seasons with St Pats and Bohs and he’ll be a great addition to the squad.

“We’re working hard behind the scenes to build a squad for 2019 and more announcements will follow soon.”

‘If I don’t stay in Cork, I won’t be signing for another League of Ireland team’

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

