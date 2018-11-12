This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Canning unlikely to miss games after red card in Wild Geese Trophy match in Sydney

The Galway attacker will face a time-based ban rather than a match one.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Nov 2018, 11:46 AM
1 hour ago 2,210 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4334934

JOE CANNING IS set to face a time-based suspension rather than a match-based one if the red card he received in yesterday’s exhibition match in Sydney is upheld. 

JoeCanning Joe Canning with referee James Owens. Source: Twitter - @TheSundayGame

Canning was in action for Galway against Kilkenny in the Wild Geese Trophy match, which his side won after a free-taking competition as the match had finished level, 4-23 to 3-26.

The 2017 Hurler of the Year, who recently won his fifth All-Star award, scored 0-7 in the match but was sent-off by referee James Owens after a high challenge on Kilkenny’s Enda Morrissey in the 54th minute.

“Obviously you’re just watching it and the speed of the game, it’s hard to call,” remarked Galway boss Micheál Donoghue afterwards.

“Look, until we see it again we’ll hold judgement on it.”

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody reported that Morrissey was ‘fine’ after the incident.

“He’s okay, he got caught by a shoulder on the nose but he’ll be fine. To be honest, I didn’t see it at all.

“No one wants to see anybody sent off. Joe Canning is a terrific player and I’d always prefer to see him stay on the field. I really didn’t see the incident. I was probably looking away at something else at the time for our own players.”

Daithí Burke and Walter Walsh Galway's Daithi Burke and Kilkenny's Walter Walsh in action yesterday in Sydney. Source: David Neilsen/INPHO

Donoghue described the experience as ‘overwhelming and humbling’ as Galway featured in the match at Spotless Stadium in Homebush as part of the Sydney Irish Festival.

“We were very mindful of where we were and the distance that we travelled. There’s a clear understanding in this group of the responsibility that goes with wearing this jersey. They spoke about that at half-time and came out and gave a great performance.

“But I think ultimately this whole week and today was just about promoting our game. In terms of the winning and losing, obviously we’re all very competitive and want to win it, but I think it was about promoting our game here in Australia and the reception and welcome we’ve gotten since we arrived has been overwhelming and humbling.

Kilkenny and Galway fans before the game Galway and Kilkenny fans before the game. Source: David Neilsen/INPHO

“We’re just delighted to be here and hopefully winning it means we can come back again.”

