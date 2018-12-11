England winger a doubt for Six Nations opener in Dublin with knee injury

The winger limped out of the weekend's game at the Rec.

The winger limped out of the weekend's game at the Rec.

ENGLAND WINGER JOE Cokanasiga is in a race to be fit for the Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin, after suffering a serious knee injury in the closing stages of Bath’s Champions Cup defeat to Leinster.

The Premiership club today confirmed Cokanasiga suffered a torn medial knee ligament during Saturday’s 17-10 Pool 1 loss at the Rec, and has been ruled out until the New Year.

The 21-year-old, who made his breakthrough on the international stage during the recent Autumn series, will see a specialist to determine the full extent of the damage, but Bath say he could be sidelined for up to six weeks.

Eddie Jones’ England get their Six Nations campaign underway against Ireland on Saturday 2 February, with the Red Rose boss already sweating on the fitness of Maro Itoje and Jack Nowell.

Bath, meanwhile, could have Zach Mercer back from injury for Saturday’s return match against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: