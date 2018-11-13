This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three-time Premier League winner Joe Cole announces retirement

‘I hope the next two decades are as special as my last 20 years as a professional have been.’

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 9:32 AM
1 hour ago 3,419 Views 2 Comments
Joe Cole won three Premier League titles at Chelsea.
JOE COLE HAS announced his retirement from professional football.

The 37-year-old enjoyed an excellent career at the top level of the game, winning numerous trophies with Chelsea and also representing England at two World Cups.

Now with Tampa Bay Rowdies, Cole has confirmed that he will not be continuing his career, with the club 12th in the United Soccer League in America. 

He said: “After 20 years as a professional, the time has come for me to hang up my boots. 716 professional games, 104 goals, for seven great clubs – West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Lille, Aston Villa, Coventry City and the Tampa Bay Rowdies – as well the honour of playing for England. It has been a dream come true. All of it.”

Having spent his youth career at West Ham, with whom he won the Uefa Intertoto Cup in 1999, Cole earned himself a move to Chelsea in 2003 following Roman Abramovich’s takeover of the club.

He won three Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge, as well as two FA Cups and the League Cup, prior to a move to Liverpool in 2010.

He was unable to collect any winners’ medals at Anfield, though he enjoyed a productive loan spell with Lille in 2011-12. A return to West Ham and a move to Aston Villa followed in quick succession, before a transfer to Coventry City.

Cole moved to Tampa in 2016, and was nominated for the NASL Golden Ball award in 2017, due to his exceptional displays. He has now confirmed his retirement, while also revealing that he intends to remain in football for the foreseeable future.

“There are key moments in every professional’s career,” he said. “One of mine came when I was a young West Ham player. A senior pro, who was nearing his own retirement, said to me: ‘Enjoy every game, young man. It goes by in the blink of an eye and you’ll miss it badly after it’s gone.’ 

“He was right. Those words resonate even more now than they did back then. I tried to play and live by his advice every single day because being a professional footballer is an absolute honour.

“Countless people have helped me through my career. I don’t want to single anyone out individually for fear of overlooking someone else! Simply, to the managers, coaches, backroom staff and everyone who has helped me along the way: thank you.

“My favourite thing about being a professional footballer was the feeling you enjoy after coming back into the dressing room after a win. It will be difficult to replicate that but I’ll always remember all of my former team-mates who I shared that experience with.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have played with some of the very best players of my era and even more fortunate to call a lot of them friends.

“As a fan, I loved watching wholehearted, skilful players and this is what inspired me. I remembered what was special for me when I was sitting in the stands watching games and I tried to replicate this. I hope I was able to do this for some of the fans and people who have watched my games over the years.

Soccer - 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany - Group B - Sweden v England - RheinEnergieStadion Cole played in two World Cups for England. Source: EMPICS Sport

“Winning trophies at Chelsea was particularly special for me. Those memories will live with me forever, as will the chance I had to share them with my family. My wife, Carly, and our three amazing children, my Dad, George, my Mum, Susan, are what I’m most proud of.

“Looking to the future, I want to stay involved in the game. I feel I can offer a lot as a coach and have really enjoyed the opportunity to undertake some of these duties with the Rowdies. To lend my experience to help other young footballers achieve their dreams, just like I did, is a big passion of mine.

“Whatever is next, I hope the next two decades are as special as my last 20 years as a professional have been. Again, a huge thanks to everyone who helped me along that path.”

