Wednesday 26 December, 2018
'A true gentleman': Tributes paid to former Shamrock Rovers chairman

Joe Colwell, who played a key role in the club’s move to Tallaght, passed away on Christmas Day.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 1:08 PM
Colwell with Liam Buckley back in 2002.
Image: INPHO
Colwell with Liam Buckley back in 2002.
Image: INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE paid a moving tribute to the club’s former chairman and board member Joe Colwell, following his passing on Christmas Day.

Colwell, who enjoyed a successful playing career in the League of Ireland, played an instrumental role in Shamrock Rovers’ move to Tallaght having joined the club’s board in 1988.

In a statement released on St Stephen’s Day, Rovers said everyone at the League of Ireland club ‘owes a debt of gratitude to Joe who sacrificed so much to enable the club get to Tallaght.’

Colwell’s son Jason  — who had a six-year spell as a player with the Hoops — is involved with the club’s development academy.

“Joe Colwell was an affable and pleasant person who always had time to chat with everyone at the club be they patrons, sponsors or just ordinary supporters,” the statement read.

“He was his own man though and was very clear in the vision he held of what would make Shamrock Rovers great once again.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the Colwell family and all of Joe’s many friends on his passing.

“To all who had dealings with Joe Colwell he will always be remembered as a true gentleman. Ar dheis Dé go raibh anam.”

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) added its tributes to Colwell, adding his contribution to Irish football will be honoured ahead of Ireland’s Euro 2020 Qualifier against Georgia in March. 

Joe Colwell DIGITAL Joe Colwell RIP. Source: INPHO

“An instrumental figure in leading Shamrock Rovers to their new home in Tallaght, Joe was a League of Ireland man and his son, Jason, also holds a strong connection with the Dublin club having played for them,” an FAI statement read.

“A player with Drumcondra AFC, Joe is best known for his off-field involvement with Rovers, where he was a driving force behind the club’s years at Morton Stadium but also pushing for a permanent home in Tallaght.

“He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Sheila and his children Gary, Jason, Gavin and Paul, father Frank, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, his 10 grandchildren, extended family relatives and friends.”

