This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 1 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dubliner Joe Dunne sacked as manager of Cambridge United after five wins in 20 games

The 45-year-old took over at Abbey Stadium in May but has endured a difficult season.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 12:04 PM
1 hour ago 1,250 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4370575
Dunne enjoyed a playing career with Gillingham, Colchester and Dover as a defender.
Image: Cambridge United Twitter
Dunne enjoyed a playing career with Gillingham, Colchester and Dover as a defender.
Dunne enjoyed a playing career with Gillingham, Colchester and Dover as a defender.
Image: Cambridge United Twitter

DUBLINER JOE DUNNE has been sacked as manager of struggling Cambridge United following a poor run of form which has seen his side drop to 21st place in League Two.

The Inchicore native, who enjoyed a club career with Gillingham, Colchester and Dover Athletic between 1990 and 2003, was appointed Cambridge manager in May having previously acted as assistant to Shaun Derry.

His side have secured just five wins from 20 games so far this season and were knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Guiseley.

“It is never easy to part company with a head coach,” said director of football Graham Daniels.

Soccer - Sky Bet League One - Notts County v Colchester United - Meadow Lane He previously spent two seasons in charge at Colchester United. Source: Tim Goode

“Particularly someone who has played a number of significant roles at the club over several years and for whom everyone at Cambridge United has great affection and respect.

“Results have however dictated the need for change. We believe we have the talent in this squad to be further up the table. Whilst the team has shown its ability in patches during the season we have struggled to find consistency.

“As a result the board came to the conclusion that the team would benefit from a change of leadership.”

Dunne moved to Gillingham alongside friend and Ireland international Mark Kinsella at the age of 15. He would make over 300 appearances in English football and earn one cap for the Ireland U21s in 1992.

Previously the 45-year-old was manager of Colchester United for two seasons before moving to Cambridge at the beginning of this year.

“Thank you to the club for the opportunity and I wish all the staff, the players and the fans of Cambridge United every success for the future,” Dunne said.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    After four years and 80 goals in New York, Spain legend David Villa to join Iniesta in Japan
    After four years and 80 goals in New York, Spain legend David Villa to join Iniesta in Japan
    Hoilett stunner completes Cardiff comeback as Wolves' poor run continues
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    MUNSTER
    Earls hat-trick helps Munster rout Edinburgh in front of Schmidt in Cork
    Earls hat-trick helps Munster rout Edinburgh in front of Schmidt in Cork
    Munster locked and loaded as they bid to extend winning run in Cork
    'I'm playing alright, but I want to go out and put my stamp on games'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland defender Doherty marks 200th Wolves appearance in style
    Ireland defender Doherty marks 200th Wolves appearance in style
    More than derby day bragging rights on the line for Liverpool at Anfield
    Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie