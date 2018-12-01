Dubliner Joe Dunne sacked as manager of Cambridge United after five wins in 20 games

DUBLINER JOE DUNNE has been sacked as manager of struggling Cambridge United following a poor run of form which has seen his side drop to 21st place in League Two.

The Inchicore native, who enjoyed a club career with Gillingham, Colchester and Dover Athletic between 1990 and 2003, was appointed Cambridge manager in May having previously acted as assistant to Shaun Derry.

His side have secured just five wins from 20 games so far this season and were knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Guiseley.

“It is never easy to part company with a head coach,” said director of football Graham Daniels.

He previously spent two seasons in charge at Colchester United. Source: Tim Goode

“Particularly someone who has played a number of significant roles at the club over several years and for whom everyone at Cambridge United has great affection and respect.

“Results have however dictated the need for change. We believe we have the talent in this squad to be further up the table. Whilst the team has shown its ability in patches during the season we have struggled to find consistency.

“As a result the board came to the conclusion that the team would benefit from a change of leadership.”

Dunne moved to Gillingham alongside friend and Ireland international Mark Kinsella at the age of 15. He would make over 300 appearances in English football and earn one cap for the Ireland U21s in 1992.

Previously the 45-year-old was manager of Colchester United for two seasons before moving to Cambridge at the beginning of this year.

“Thank you to the club for the opportunity and I wish all the staff, the players and the fans of Cambridge United every success for the future,” Dunne said.

