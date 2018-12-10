Liverpool tie down key defender as Joe Gomez signs new long-term deal

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER JOE Gomez has signed a new long-term deal with the Premier League club, with the contract keeping him at Anfield until 2024.

Gomez suffered a lower leg fracture during last week’s Premier League victory over Burnley and is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines, but this morning’s news will come as a timely boost to the 21-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who face a crunch Champions League clash against Napoli on Tuesday, have made a fine start to the Premier League campaign.

The Reds sit top of the table after emerging unbeaten from the first 16 matches to lead reigning champions Manchester City by one point.

Having been thwarted in their bid for European glory at the final hurdle by Real Madrid in May, Gomez believes the future is bright for the club.

"Signing this new deal means the world to me." 🔴 pic.twitter.com/KWxwKvXNMv — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 10, 2018

“All the signs show where the club is heading, where our team is heading,” he said.

“We got so close last year in the European competition, and in the league this year we’ve shown such good character in the start to the season so far.

“[It's] our best start ever as club, so that shows if there is ever a time to have belief in the club and where we’re going, it is now.”

