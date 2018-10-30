Former members of Donegal and Mayo set-ups join Sligo backroom team

The Sligo team huddle before they played Galway in the Connacht SFC this summer.

NEW SLIGO MANAGER Paul Taylor has confirmed his backroom team for the 2019 campaign with former members of the Mayo and Donegal set-ups coming on board.

Crossmolina native Joe Keane joins Sligo as coach/selector, while Donegal’s Adam Speer will operate as strength and conditioning coach and former Sligo player John MacPartland has been appointed selector.

Keane has been involved with the Mayo U21s and seniors in recent years, leaving the county set-up after Stephen Rochford’s departure as manager in August.

Speer previously worked under Jim McGuinness in Donegal, while MacPartland was involved with the Sligo U21s alongside Taylor in the past.

