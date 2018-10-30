This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former members of Donegal and Mayo set-ups join Sligo backroom team

Joe Keane and Adam Speer have come on board under new boss Paul Taylor.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 3:23 PM
The Sligo team huddle before they played Galway in the Connacht SFC this summer.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
The Sligo team huddle before they played Galway in the Connacht SFC this summer.
The Sligo team huddle before they played Galway in the Connacht SFC this summer.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

NEW SLIGO MANAGER Paul Taylor has confirmed his backroom team for the 2019 campaign with former members of the Mayo and Donegal set-ups coming on board.

Crossmolina native Joe Keane joins Sligo as coach/selector, while Donegal’s Adam Speer will operate as strength and conditioning coach and former Sligo player John MacPartland has been appointed selector.

Keane has been involved with the Mayo U21s and seniors in recent years, leaving the county set-up after Stephen Rochford’s departure as manager in August.

Speer previously worked under Jim McGuinness in Donegal, while MacPartland was involved with the Sligo U21s alongside Taylor in the past. 

