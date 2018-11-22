This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I've beaten myself up enough': Schmidt coy on future plans as he plans for Sunday decision

‘I know I can’t continue to just go backwards and forwards,’ says the Kiwi.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 2:34 PM
1 hour ago
Schmidt at training in Maynooth today.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Schmidt at training in Maynooth today.
Schmidt at training in Maynooth today.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Joe Schmidt says he will finalise his future plans on Sunday, as his IRFU contract enters its final year.

The New Zealander, who has led Ireland to three Six Nations titles, two wins over the All Blacks and the brink of top spot in the world rankings, will be out of contract at the end of next year’s World Cup and his services are naturally in high demand.

“It’s a decision that will probably not be finalised until Sunday,” Schmidt said at Ireland’s training base in Carton House after naming his team to face the USA.

“It’s a decision that has been a long-time coming. The family I have probably committed most to is this family I live with in Carton House as much as the family I have at home. We’ve put our heads together to try to reconcile how we can best cater for both.”

Asked when he expects to see a public announcement of his decision on whether to continue on living and working in Ireland, as he has done since taking the reins with Leinster in 2010, or take a new post, Schmidt added:

“Early next week. I’d like to be able to take a deep breath on Sunday and then…

“I know I can’t continue to just go backwards and forwards. I’ve beaten myself up enough over this decision. I’m probably going to be the most pleased of anyone when it’s finally made.”

