This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We are what we repeatedly do' - Joe Schmidt has transformed Irish rugby

The Ireland head coach is set to confirm the big decision on his future tomorrow.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 7:00 AM
18 minutes ago 685 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4359015

SAY IT AIN’T so, Joe.

All the indications are that Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt will tomorrow confirm a decision to leave his job after next year’s World Cup, a scenario that most supporters are dreading.

The 53-year-old has been an incredible success since arriving on Irish soil in 2010.

First, he guided Leinster to remarkable glory, with two Heineken Cups, a Challenge Cup and three Pro12 titles secured in his three years with the province.

Joe Schmidt ahead of the game Schmidt has a 74% win ratio as Ireland head coach, the best ever. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Schmidt took on the Ireland job in 2013 and has led them to a Grand Slam, two other Six Nations titles, their first two wins over the All Blacks, a maiden victory against the Springboks on South African soil, as well as a series success in Australia.

The pain of the 2015 World Cup quarter-final exit to Argentina lingers for Schmidt but all signs are that Ireland are in good shape for their attempt to finally overcome that last-eight hurdle next year in Japan.

Schmidt’s importance to Irish rugby extends far beyond that stunning CV, however, with his influence felt at all levels of the game.

Visits to the provinces, his detailed feedback to players who aren’t even in his Ireland squads, inspirational talks at clubs and schools, the consistently positive impression he makes on rugby people and even those who aren’t fans of the sport.

While Schmidt possesses the kind of ruthless streak that any successful coach in sports must have, he has played a major role in the increased interest in rugby in recent times.

‘In Joe we trust’ goes one slogan among Ireland fans and it feels like the last few weeks have been an exercise in managing the outpouring of dejection that would greet confirmation of Schmidt departing next year.

Speaking after yesterday’s win over the US, Schmidt again insisted that his final, final decision will be made today, Sunday, when he sits down with his family after a typically busy November in which they haven’t seen much of him.

The Ireland head coach did admit that he had already given the IRFU an indication of which way he was leaning and it is clear that the union is preparing for his departure, particularly with CEO Philip Browne having recently lauded the coaching talent like Andy Farrell, Simon Easterby and Stuart Lancaster in the Irish system at present.

Joe Schmidt during the post match press conference Schmidt is set to confirm his decision tomorrow. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Many will be holding out hope that Schmidt has a u-turn in his decision-making ahead of tomorrow’s announcement, but no one will hold it against the New Zealander if he does confirm a decision to leave these shores next year.

There is much more water to pass under the bridge before the expiration of Schmidt’s current contract, of course.

The 2019 Six Nations is already looming, with England’s form picking up in recent weeks and Wales completing a clean sweep of their November Tests. Reviewing Scotland, France and Italy’s games in depth will also be on Schmidt’s agenda in the coming days and weeks.

The World Cup warm-up fixtures are the only other thing between the Six Nations and the kick-off of Japan 2019, where Ireland will be favourites to top a pool also containing the hosts, Scotland, Russia and Samoa.

Waiting at the quarter-final stage is likely to be either South Africa or New Zealand, ensuring a thrilling knock-out tie first up. Schmidt will be desperate to make history and help Ireland into a first-ever semi-final in a World Cup. Who knows what might happen from there.

But first, Schmidt’s big announcement tomorrow.

His players insist they haven’t been informed of their head coach’s intention and have expressed their hope that he will remain in situ beyond 2019. That now looks like hope in vain.

To say that Schmidt has completely transformed Irish rugby is not hyperbole. He has changed the way in which all of us view the game in this country, not just the players.

Joe Schmidt arrives at the stadium Schmidt led Ireland to a Grand Slam this year. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

His insatiable desire for detail and demand for improvement has rubbed off on everyone in the game in Ireland – supporters, the media, the provinces, the club game, youths coaches, his own squad, even rivals.

His impact has been a cultural one as much as a technical or tactical one.

‘We are what we repeatedly do,’ goes the saying attributed to Aristotle that Schmidt so loves, and he has instilled that in virtually every rugby player he’s worked with or who is trying to break into his Ireland squad. 

Winning is what Schmidt repeatedly does.

The majority of Irish rugby is hoping he surprises us all and stays beyond next year but if not, the hope must be that Schmidt’s methods and teachings remain in place for a long time after he departs. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Barca stay top as Dembele's late strike denies Atletico Madrid
    Barca stay top as Dembele's late strike denies Atletico Madrid
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season
    Sane at the double for four-star City at West Ham
    FAI
    Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    Mick McCarthy to be unveiled as Ireland manager tomorrow
    ‘They should be banging his door down’: Lee Carsley a lost gem the FAI should be pushing for at all costs
    IRELAND
    'We are what we repeatedly do' - Joe Schmidt has transformed Irish rugby
    'We are what we repeatedly do' - Joe Schmidt has transformed Irish rugby
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie