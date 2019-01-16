This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Schmidt's Ireland set for pre-Six Nations camp at Portuguese resort

The national squad had a successful camp in Spain before last year’s Grand Slam.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 6:30 AM
JOE SCHMIDT’S IRELAND will jet out to Portugal for a pre-Six Nations training camp, after the success of last year’s venture to Spain.

2018 was the first time Schmidt had opted to bring his squad abroad in the build-up to the Six Nations and, though Ireland were unfortunately met with some rain, the trip proved rewarding.

Joe Schmidt before the game Schmidt's Ireland are coming off the back of a November clean sweep. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

An excellent week of training at Oliva Nova in southern Spain set Ireland up for their Grand Slam-winning campaign and Schmidt will be hoping for similarly positive preparations ahead of this year’s championship.

The Ireland boss is understood to have appreciated the under-the-radar build-up to last season’s Six Nations.

Ireland will travel out to the Algarve area of southern Portugal on Monday – staying and training at the Quinta do Lago resort, which boasts state-of-the-art sports facilities including a high-quality Desso pitch – and return on Friday.

The squad will then be based at their usual Carton House home for the week’s build-up to their opening Six Nations clash with England at the Aviva Stadium on 2 February.

Schmidt is set to name his Six Nations squad this afternoon, with a group of just under 40 players expected to be announced.

The Grand Slam champions have a demanding task at home to Eddie Jones’ England in round one, before a visit to Scotland on the second weekend.

A rest week follows before a trip to Italy, with another rest weekend thereafter, then France come to Dublin on 10 March and Ireland finish their campaign away to Wales on 16 March.

