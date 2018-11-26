'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed

IT WAS THE news everyone expected, but didn’t want to hear.

The IRFU this morning confirmed that Joe Schmidt will leave his position as Ireland head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The end is near: Joe Schmidt. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

In charge of Ireland since 2013, the 53-year-old Kiwi led the side to a Grand Slam, two other Six Nations titles, their first two-ever wins over the All Blacks, a series victory Down Under, back-to-back November Test clean sweeps, and a first-ever win against the Springboks on South African soil.

Last night, he was crowned 2018 World Rugby Coach of the Year.

There’s no doubt he’s taken Irish rugby to incredible highs and will leave a long-lasting legacy behind him, but he’ll hope to finish on the highest of highs in 2019.

For now though, some kind words as this morning’s news broke:

Tommy Bowe

Mike Ross

Brent Pope

I wish Joe all the very best. He is a humble man that has achieved so much for his adopted country and will be forever revered in Ireland. family should always come first. That just says it all about the man. — Brent Pope (@RealBrentPope) November 26, 2018 Source: Brent Pope /Twitter

Bressie

#JoeSchmidt started off in Mullingar rugby club many years ago as player/coach and now will leave Ireland in few years having changed Irish sport and rugby forever. pic.twitter.com/49G4hHHMRL — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) November 26, 2018

Leo Varadkar

Joe Schmidt has given us five fantastic years of rugby glory. Let's savour every moment of his last 11 months in charge of Ireland. Best of luck to the Schmidt family in the future and good luck to Andy Farrellhttps://t.co/c298vADlUR via @rte — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) November 26, 2018

Gavin Duffy

Everything about #JoeSchmidt is class! Today’s announcement from @IrishRugby confirms he is entirely focused on #RWC2019 so much so it will be his final coaching summit before he retires to be with his family. Joe THANK YOU for all you have achieved and what is still to come. — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) November 26, 2018 Source: Gavin Duffy /Twitter

Bernard Jackman

Joe Schmidt like Warren Gatland will finish post RWC. Both men have already built strong foundations for their successors but are also strong contenders for 6 Nations and RWC silverware before they finish. #worldclass https://t.co/t5OqzBSNGF — Bernard Jackman (@bernardjackman) November 26, 2018

Three Red Kings

He'll leave as the best Irish head coach I've ever seen. The changes he's brought in to Irish rugby in the last 8 years will last long after he's gone.



Look at his CV. Heineken Cups, Six Nations, Slams, wins in the SH, 2 wins over NZ.



Joe Schmidt is a great of Irish rugby. https://t.co/HK7R4sq0Xp — Three Red Kings (@threeredkings) November 26, 2018

Ryle Nugent

Rare indeed that a head coach gets to go on his/her own terms. If anyone deserves to do that it’s Joe Schmidt. #nothinglastsforever — Ryle Nugent (@ryle_nugent) November 26, 2018

