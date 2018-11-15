This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster back Joe Tomane ruled out of action for up to five months

The 28-year-old Wallaby has undergone a hamstring procedure.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 12:11 PM
24 minutes ago 1,195 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4341127

LEINSTER SAY JOE Tomane will be sidelined for up to five months after hamstring surgery.

The former Wallaby was injured during Leinster’s Guinness Pro14 win over the Southern Kings in South Africa two weekends ago.

Joe Tomane after the game Tomane will be sidelined for up to five months. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

28-year-old Tomane underwent a procedure on his hamstring this week and is now set to miss the majority of the rest of the season.

Having joined from Montpellier during the summer, Tomane has played nine times for Leinster this season so far. While Tomane hadn’t found his best form with the province, losing a man who covers both wing and midfield positions to injury will be a blow for Leo Cullen’s squad.

Meanwhile, Ireland-capped back Rory O’Loughlin is sidelined with a knee ligament injury from the same game against the Southern Kings.

O’Loughlin is undergoing rehabilitation and Leinster say the outlook is more positive than with Tomane. A statement from the province says O’Loughlin ”is not expected to be out for long and a further update will be provided next week.”

Leinster’s next fixture sees them welcome the Ospreys to the RDS in the Pro14 on 23 November. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'It was a stupid thing, a rush of blood to the head really. I was so riled up'
    'It was a stupid thing, a rush of blood to the head really. I was so riled up'
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'He's not afraid of pulling the trigger': Barrett sees a lot of familiar traits in Sexton
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    Michael O'Neill insists 'Jimmy Dunne is no different to Northern Ireland than Declan Rice is to the Republic'
    Ireland's Windsor Park hero says FAI made 'genuine' apology over non-invitation
    IRELAND
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    'There’s nothing extraordinary here, just a humble farmer from Wexford'
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    More injury problems for Mendy as Man City full-back undergoes surgery
    More injury problems for Mendy as Man City full-back undergoes surgery
    Why Glenn Whelan should be a role model to footballers everywhere
    'My background was brought up and there was a thing written about a car I was driving'
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'Even if he does declare... Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later?'
    'Even if he does declare... Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later?'
    'I remember coming out for the warm-up and the chants were 'Kill the Fenian bastards''
    18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie