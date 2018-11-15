Leinster back Joe Tomane ruled out of action for up to five months

LEINSTER SAY JOE Tomane will be sidelined for up to five months after hamstring surgery.

The former Wallaby was injured during Leinster’s Guinness Pro14 win over the Southern Kings in South Africa two weekends ago.

Tomane will be sidelined for up to five months. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

28-year-old Tomane underwent a procedure on his hamstring this week and is now set to miss the majority of the rest of the season.

Having joined from Montpellier during the summer, Tomane has played nine times for Leinster this season so far. While Tomane hadn’t found his best form with the province, losing a man who covers both wing and midfield positions to injury will be a blow for Leo Cullen’s squad.

Meanwhile, Ireland-capped back Rory O’Loughlin is sidelined with a knee ligament injury from the same game against the Southern Kings.

O’Loughlin is undergoing rehabilitation and Leinster say the outlook is more positive than with Tomane. A statement from the province says O’Loughlin ”is not expected to be out for long and a further update will be provided next week.”

Leinster’s next fixture sees them welcome the Ospreys to the RDS in the Pro14 on 23 November.

