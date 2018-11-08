This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Neck injury forces Saracens flanker to step away from rugby at 24

Joel Conlon has made 17 appearances since joining the Premiership champions from Exeter Chiefs.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 10:13 AM
1 hour ago 1,968 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4329005
Joel Conlon of Saracens.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Joel Conlon of Saracens.
Joel Conlon of Saracens.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

SARACENS FLANKER JOEL Conlon has announced that he will step away from rugby with immediate effect.

The 24-year-old has been advised by a specialist to take a two-year break from the game due to a neck injury. 

“I’m pretty gutted I’m having step away now,” said Conlon. “I was hoping to kick on and be involved a bit more this year after some frustrating seasons with injury. The club have been amazing with me, supported me the whole way through and I can’t thank them enough. 

“I’ll always remember some of the big games I’ve played in and all the trips too. It’s hard to put just one or two memories down, it’s been an amazing experience.

“I’ve made some amazing friends and some amazing memories which I’ll take with me for the rest of my life. Now it’s about looking ahead and I’m excited by the opportunities that could come my way.”

The English back-row forward joined Saracens from Exeter Chiefs in 2015 and went on to make 17 appearances for the reigning Premiership champions.

Conlon represented England at U20 level, winning a Six Nations title as well as a World Junior Championship in 2014, chipping in with the crucial try in the final against South Africa. 

“Joel Conlon always represented Saracens in a way that exemplified the values we hold dear; a hard-working, physical player on the field and a person of character away from it,” said Saracens director rugby Mark McCall.

“Joel is retiring from the game due to injury; we know he will be very successful in the next chapter of his life and we wish him every success.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

