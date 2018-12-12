More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week

LIVERPOOL FANS ARE celebrating their progression to the Champions League knockout stages after last night’s thrilling win over Napoli but they’ve lost another defender to injury in the process.

Jurgen Klopp with Joel Matip (file photo). Source: Dave Thompson

It’s been confirmed by the club this evening that Joel Matip is set to undergo surgery after he suffered a fractured collarbone during last night’s clash at Anfield. The ex-Schalke player sustained the injury in the closing moments of the match when he ‘landed awkwardly following an aerial challenge’.

Early indications suggest that he will be facing a spell on the sidelines of up to six weeks. It will further test the defensive reserves of Jurgen Klopp’s side after last week’s news that Joe Gomez will be out for six weeks after he incurred a lower leg fracture during their Premier League victory over Burnley.

Liverpool are currently top of the league, a point ahead of title holders Man City, and face a hectic schedule for the rest of the month as they take on Man United, Wolves, Newcastle and Arsenal before a crunch tie against Pep Guardiola’s men on 3 January.

