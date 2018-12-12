This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week

Joel Matip joins Joe Gomez out of action.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 6:54 PM
1 hour ago 4,402 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4392053

LIVERPOOL FANS ARE celebrating their progression to the Champions League knockout stages after last night’s thrilling win over Napoli but they’ve lost another defender to injury in the process.

Liverpool v Southampton - Premier League - Anfield Jurgen Klopp with Joel Matip (file photo). Source: Dave Thompson

It’s been confirmed by the club this evening that Joel Matip is set to undergo surgery after he suffered a fractured collarbone during last night’s clash at Anfield.  The ex-Schalke player sustained the injury in the closing moments of the match when he ‘landed awkwardly following an aerial challenge’.

Early indications suggest that he will be facing a spell on the sidelines of up to six weeks. It will further test the defensive reserves of Jurgen Klopp’s side after last week’s news that Joe Gomez will be out for six weeks after he incurred a lower leg fracture during their Premier League victory over Burnley.

Liverpool are currently top of the league, a point ahead of title holders Man City, and face a hectic schedule for the rest of the month as they take on Man United, Wolves, Newcastle and Arsenal before a crunch tie against Pep Guardiola’s men on 3 January.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    'For the first time it feels really special': Pochettino revels in Tottenham progress
    Late Lucas strike in Barcelona sends Tottenham through to last 16
    FOOTBALL
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    'I don't like your question': Mourinho shoots down query over how to get the best from Pogba
    LIVERPOOL
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    CHELSEA
    â¬50 million-rated Chelsea target not for sale in January, insist club
    €50 million-rated Chelsea target not for sale in January, insist club
    'I'm not the nicest man in football' - Chelsea star Kante disputes his popular moniker
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    LEINSTER
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie