Thursday 24 January, 2019
'Joey Carbery could play 10 for any of the teams in the Six Nations' - Jackman

Should Ireland use this year’s championship as a squad strengthening exercise?

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 6:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,686 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4457854

WITH THE WORLD Cup to come later this year, the issue of whether Ireland need to include an element of experimentation in the Six Nations has been on many rugby supporters’ minds.

Joe Schmidt stressed at yesterday’s Six Nations launch that experimentation was always part of Ireland’s modus operandi, even when not directly related to team selection.

Joey Carbery Joey Carbery would benefit from starting games in the Six Nations. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Ireland head coach pointed to the need for short-term focus ahead of their championship opener against England in Dublin on 2 February but also said that selection sometimes involves “a few surprises that are part of maybe a bigger picture, a long-term plan.”

On the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, a listener question asked if Ireland should look to use the Six Nations as a squad strengthening exercise.

Former Ireland international Bernard Jackman, this week’s guest on the podcast, pointed out that if Schmidt does look to mix things up, giving starts to players such as Munster out-half Joey Carbery is not a risk.

“Because of what Joe has done in the past and how he has continually looked to improve our depth, there’s no massive risk with playing Joey for two games,” said Jackman.

“I think it’s the right thing to do. Joey moving to Munster has created an opportunity where now if you put him into a Six Nations game by choice or through injury to Johnny [Sexton], he’s in there on form.

“He has had the experience and also the few bad moments, which is really important for a 10, the place-kicking in Castres, etc., to be able to bounce back from that.

“Joey Carbery could play 10 for any of the teams in the Six Nations and the coach wouldn’t be worried about it.”

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Jackman also spoke about his exit from his role at the Dragons on this week’s episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, as well as detailing how Eddie Jones has been physically pushing his England squad in recent years.

Ireland Women captain Ciara Griffin was this week’s guest interviewee, while the lads also discussed all four of the Irish provinces and the Pro14 fixtures ahead this weekend.

For all of that and more, check out this week’s episode on iTunes, Soundcloud or wherever you get your podcasts, and feel free to send your questions and thoughts for next week’s episode to heinekenrugbyweekly@the42.ie.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

