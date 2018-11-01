Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster

Murray Kinsella reports from Chicago

OLD MAN JOEY Carbery turns 23 today and, like two years ago, he will be celebrating the occasion in Chicago.

The unforgettable week in 2016 involved dinner and a birthday cake in the Windy City with the rest of the Ireland squad, then his Test debut in Ireland’s historic win over the All Blacks.

Carbery kicking at Soldier Field on Wednesday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

This week might not match his 21st memories but it will provide another major occasion for Carbery in a rugby sense.

With Johnny Sexton left at home for Ireland’s visit to the US to take on Italy, Carbery is set to wear the national team’s 10 shirt for just the fourth time.

Nine of his 12 caps under Joe Schmidt have come from the bench but there have been big changes in Carbery’s life in the last six months and it feels as if he is moving up a gear as a player.

There was the start in the first Test defeat to Australia in June – a notable step up on wearing the 10 jersey against the US and Fiji – and then there was the difficult period that ended up with him joining Munster on a two-year deal.

That turbulent time around his move from Leinster has been followed by a real sense of calm, with Carbery settling in well to life at Munster and racking up six consecutive starts at out-half before joining up with Ireland for the November Tests.

“That was the main reason for the move, to be getting that game time,” says Carbery.

“I’m really happy with how it’s gone and we’re in a good place in Europe and a good place in the Pro14 after that win over Glasgow on the weekend.

Carbery at Ireland's team hotel in Chicago. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“There’s so much stuff we can build on, so much to work on and it’s really exciting. It’s quite a young group and with the likes of Chris Farrell to come back in, Jack O’Donoghue as well, it’s all exciting. There’s so much ahead of us and so much we can achieve.”

Carbery’s continuing growth as an out-half will only help Munster to improve in the coming months and years. It is, after all, easy to forget that he is very much still learning his trade.

“Every game you learn from, you review it,” says the Athy man. “There’s good coaches and good players around you that can tell what you’ve done good and what you’ve done bad.

“Having started those six games and come off the bench for the first two, it’s precious moments.

“For me, I feel I’m best when I’m continuously playing and getting into the rhythm of things. I’m stoked with how much I’m learning down there [in Munster] from the people and the coaches and I’m really happy with how it’s going so far.”

Carbery’s start in Brisbane against the Wallabies in June should help him to approach Saturday’s clash with the Italians in a confident frame of mind.

Sexton is the first-choice for Ireland by some distance, but the experience Carbery gained in Australia was certainly valuable.

Carbery plays rock, paper, scissors with John Cooney. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I was pretty happy with how it went,” says the Munster out-half. “I only played 55, 56 minutes and then Johnny came on but I felt like with the game time I had last season I hadn’t really had too much time under my belt at 10 so I thought I did well.

“Obviously, there was stuff I can always learn from and that missed kick could have got us into a better position but I was relatively happy with how it went. A disappointing result but from a personal perspective, I was happy.

“I haven’t watched it back since, really, other than the review but to start a Test against Australia, down in Australia, it’s pretty cool to be able to say you’ve done that and a lot of learnings came from it.”

The fact that Sexton isn’t even in Chicago this week, with Ross Byrne set to provide back-up from the bench, means the onus on Carbery is even greater.

He welcomes the responsibility to run the team in a Test match week and will hope that the USA fixture later this month in Dublin provides another opportunity at 10.

“It’s great to be involved in the 23 but starting is so much better,” says Carbery. “You can just impose yourself a bit more on the game and so that’s what I’m building towards.

“I’ve got to be patient as well, it’s not just going to all fall into place. You’ve got to work hard, learn as much as I can when I’m in training and in the game. It’s an exciting time.”

