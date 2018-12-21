'Let Joey be Joey' - Munster need to let their new No 10 play his own game

MUNSTER WILL AIM to bounce back from defeat to Castres tonight with a big performance in Belfast.

Johann van Graan’s side take on Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in their first interprovicial clash of the Christmas period.

The province’s newly recruited No 10, Joey Carbery performed poorly in France last weekend, particularly with his kicking.

On this week’s Heineken Rugby Weekly, Andy Dunne insists however that Munster need to let the Irish international play his own game if they want to see the best of Carbery and not put a ‘square peg in a round hole’…

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

