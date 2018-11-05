This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 5 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Caulfield: 'I understand that a lot of people wouldn't have any grá for Cork, but it doesn't bother me'

Cork City manager John Caulfield spoke about his disappointment at losing Sunday’s FAI Cup final to Dundalk.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 5 Nov 2018, 7:45 AM
45 minutes ago 979 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4322874
Cork City manager John Caulfield pictured at Sunday's FAI Cup final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cork City manager John Caulfield pictured at Sunday's FAI Cup final.
Cork City manager John Caulfield pictured at Sunday's FAI Cup final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JOHN CAULFIELD ADMITTED that there was little to separate Dundalk and Cork City during Sunday’s FAI Cup final in front of more than 30,000 spectators at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

The manager reflected that, just like in the previous three cup final meetings between the sides on the first Sunday in November, it had often been nip-and-tuck and that one head of a ball proved decisive late on.

Kieran Sadlier’s penalty after 21 minutes brought the defending champions level just a couple of minutes after going behind to a thumping Sean Hoare header. However, City could not capitalise on that initial forward momentum.

Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney and Dean Jarvis celebrate with the FAI Cup after the game Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney and Dean Jarvis celebrate with the FAI Cup. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Following a tense next 50 minutes where crunching tackles and few sights at goal persisted during an evenly-matched encounter, Patrick McEleney capitalised on a stunning Sean Gannon cross to head a 73rd-minute winner past Mark McNulty.

I felt it was an even match,” said Caulfield. “There wasn’t a lot of clear chances. It was a period when the game had opened up, we were punished and that was the difference.
“Congratulations to Dundalk, they’re double-winners. We were double-winners last year, they’re double-winners this year. So, it’s disappointing but you have to shake hands and move on.

“The first goal is a set-piece — a corner kick we normally don’t give away. They got a free header, but in the game there wasn’t a lot in it.

“Sheppard caused a few problems, had a chance at 1-1. We made a mistake and they turned it over at that period. We were wide open and they scored.

“Gary Rogers makes a great save at the end, maybe we could have pulled an equaliser out of it. But Dundalk have won the double, and we congratulate them.”

The Cork City manager reflected that he could not have asked more of his players on Sunday, adding that his side will aim to return stronger next season with new additions to a squad seeking to fill a number of oncoming departures.

You ask your team to perform and give everything on the day and if they do that, you shake their hand. They tried their best and you cannot ask for more than that.

“I understand that a lot of people wouldn’t have any grá for Cork or myself and I understand that, but it doesn’t bother me. All we can do is our best, all I know is that we’ve had five incredible years.

John Caulfield Caulfield congratulated Dundalk on their double success this season. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“The club was in dept and in huge trouble, a new management team who had never been in League of Ireland management before came in, brought new players and they were all fighting for their lives.

Conor McCarthy has been through [our system], Garry Buckley, Alan Bennett, Mark McNulty have all come through — young Cian Murphy came on today too.

“Dundalk are a super team and what can we do but congratulate them. What can I ask my players to do but give the best performance they can, do what they can and leave everything on the pitch. They’ve done that, and I’m proud of them.

“Do we take a bit of stick? I believe the boys do, but that’s part-and-parcel of it. It’s a results business, we need to deliver results and over the last number of years we’ve been in the top two.

John Caulfield dejected after the game The former Cork striker led the club to its first ever double in 2017. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“If my face doesn’t fit with some people, that’s fine. I love League of Ireland and all I can do is work hard. That’s the way it is.”

The manager revealed that a number of Cork’s players who’s deals run out at the end of this season would be leaving the club, while also stating that Kieran Sadlier had received a number of potential offers from English clubs following a stellar season at Turner’s Cross.

Most of the players who are out of contract will be leaving the club. They have got better offers elsewhere,” the manager said.

“We need to build a new team, have a strong Cork core and we need to bring in some outside players to make a bit of difference in terms of challenging.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    Watch: Jordan Larmour caps first international start with delicious last-minute try
    As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    CHICAGO
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    ITALY
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    FOOTBALL
    Morata double ensures Chelsea continue strong form with win over Palace
    Morata double ensures Chelsea continue strong form with win over Palace
    Aguero and Sterling inspire City to crushing win over Southampton
    Barcelona include Messi in squad for Inter trip 'without medical all-clear' following broken arm
    IRELAND
    Letter from Chicago: Larmour and Beirne big winners from week in the US
    Letter from Chicago: Larmour and Beirne big winners from week in the US
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie