This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stop the 'city of concrete': Dublin GAA want government to sell Nama land to sports clubs

The Dubs are hoping to break ground in mid-2019 on their new base at the Spawell Complex.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 1:43 PM
1 hour ago 957 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4379679
Kilmacud Crokes: Playing space for Dublin clubs is coming under increasing pressure.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Kilmacud Crokes: Playing space for Dublin clubs is coming under increasing pressure.
Kilmacud Crokes: Playing space for Dublin clubs is coming under increasing pressure.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUBLIN GAA SECRETARY John Costello has called on the government to use Nama land to develop more sporting facilities and prevent the capital from becoming “a city of concrete”.

With greenfield sites becoming more and more scarce, sports clubs are under pressure to develop and provide playing space for a growing number of members.

“Proper planning and provision is vital if Dublin is not to become a place to just work and sleep,” Costello wrote in his annual report which was released on Thursday morning.

The Dubs are hoping to break ground in mid-2019 on their new base at the Spawell Complex, which will provide shared facilities to used by the capital’s clubs.

But Costello believes that the government should play a much larger role across the country by selling Nama sites to sporting bodies for the purpose of development.

“Nama has largely delivered on its remit for both the Government and the tax payer. Is there a need now to sell off lands in bundles or at unnecessary haste when there could be a potentially major social dividend attached to them?” he wrote.

What is left in the Nama portfolio may not be massively attractive to investors but it could be gold dust to communities. The potential for a social dividend needs to be considered and weighted – it should not be all about money.

He continued: “I would be more than happy to work closely with the Government in terms of developing facilities from property that is controlled by Nama or indeed any other State body. With the GAA’s deep penetration in our communities I feel that there is great scope for the Government to maximise the return to the taxpayer through partnership with sporting organisations who can provide much-needed recreational amenities if land is made available at a reasonable and practical cost.

“The Government and the citizen would enjoy a massive and immediate return on investment – a clear case of value for money with the emphasis on value.”

Costello also praised the work done by the Na Fianna club to avoid the loss of their playing pitches when construction begins on the proposed Metro Link project.

“This proposed development would have been irreparably damaging to the club generally and to a generation of young Na Fianna members,” he wrote.

With its ability to field teams and run its nursery for its youngest players severely impacted, the continued existence of one of the most vibrant, inclusive and progressive clubs in the country would have been in serious jeopardy.

“While I acknowledge that the development of a Metrolink rail line between Sandyford and Swords will be an essential addition to the city’s transport infrastructure, such
projects should never be at any cost – and certainly should not be at the expense of a club
with 3,000 members that is at the heart of their community.

“Indeed, I studied the route and I could not find anywhere else along the line that would have had a more negative and devastating impact.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    Mourinho: There are things I cannot get from United players
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldnât be here without him'
    'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldn’t be here without him'
    Contepomi: 'Leinster are not the Barcelona of rugby - we have a lot to improve'
    'Just being on the safe side': Halfpenny out of Ulster clash due to concussion
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scholes: Herrera shouldn't be at Man United if he can't play a simple 30-yard pass
    Scholes: Herrera shouldn't be at Man United if he can't play a simple 30-yard pass
    Sarri slams Chelsea's complacency in defeat at Wolves
    Spurs show new Southampton manager size of his task
    BOXING
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie