Cork City captain Dunleavy ends six-year spell to join Sligo Rovers

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE announced the arrival of Johnny Dunleavy from Cork City.

Signed by Tommy Dunne back in 2012, the 27-year-old defender brings a six-year spell with the Leesiders to an end to join the Bit O’Red.

Dunleavy was club captain under John Caulfield but he has had to deal with persistent injuries in recent seasons.

The Donegal native, who can play anywhere across the back or in midfield, represents another excellent acquisition for new manager Liam Buckley after already securing the services of Ronan Murray from Dundalk ahead of the 2019 campaign.

“I think Johnny has many great attributes,” said Buckley.

“He is the type of player that can be a big influence at the club but the target is to have a good pre-season and establish himself and then the rest will largely follow.

“It’s no secret he has had his injury problems but we think he is a player worth investing in and he is really enthusiastic about getting back to playing regularly.

He is an accomplished player in several positions and again he has that bit of nous from being in the league for a long time and at a club that has had success.

“We’re delighted to have him on board. I think he feels enthused by what we’re trying to do here. He understands it will take time and patience is required.

“We’re pleased with how things are progressing and we’re looking to bring in more players when we can. It’s not easy for any club out there and we’re working hard to get the lads we think would do well here.”

The player himself has also posted an open letter on Twitter to thank fans:

