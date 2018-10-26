This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'His enthusiasm and passion just stirs something inside of you from listening to the players talking about him'

John Evans has been at the helm as Ardfinnan have reached a Tipperary senior football final for the first time in 13 years.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 26 Oct 2018, 1:40 PM
5 hours ago 4,320 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4307284

JOHN EVANS SPELL as Tipperary senior boss ended in the spring of 2012 but he has returned to help shape the county’s club football landscape this season.

John Evans John Evans departed as Tipperary senior football manager in 2012. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Brendan Cummins lined out last year with his football club as Ardfinnan flirted with relegation and then has watched on as a supporter this year to witness Evans has made since taking over the south Tipperary club.

After taking down Loughmore-Castleiney, champions three times since 2013, in surprising fashion at the semi-final stage, Ardfinnan have returned to a Tipperary senior football decider since they triumphed in 2005.

“Last year I went back playing football to play in goal for relegation for three matches and this year John Evans arrives on about June time when Wicklow were gone with a view to keeping us out of relegation as much as anything else.

“To say that one (man) has had an influence like that on a parish is just unbelievable, it’s mad stuff what he’s after doing with us, it’s been fantastic. Now we’re in a county final (after) beating Loughmore by a point in a dogfight in Holycross.

“The lads were fantastic and we’re in a county football final with as good a chance as any to beat Moyle Rovers who pipped Commercials in the last minute. It’s big, big stuff for us there’s no doubt about that.”

Colm O’Shaughnessy arrives Tipperary footballer Colm O'Shaughnessy plays for the Ardfinnan club. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A line was drawn under Wicklow’s season after their early June qualifier exit and that freed up time in Evans schedule.

Petey Savage is an Ardfinnan man who has given years of service to Tipperary football and he roped Evans in to help his local club.

“I think Petey Savage might have had something to do with it, I’m not too sure, he would have been involved in the Tipp board and would’ve asked John to come down and see what you can do but I think it’s beyond anyone’s wildest dreams what he’s after doing. He’s a serious man, you talk about what managers can do.

John Evans John Evans was in charge of Wicklow this year.

“(I’m) just a supporter, just waiting to get a call in case any of the goalies get injured to come in. It’s gas because I’ve been talking to a few of the lads who have just been involved in the hurling who said earlier in the year ‘ah I won’t bother playing the football, I’m not sure if they’re going anywhere’ and now they’re all saying ‘Jaysus I said no and now they’re in a county final and they’re getting all the gear, it’s a disaster’.

“The turnaround has been great. Last year we got to a Munster junior club final (with Ballybacon-Grange) and we won a county hurling final for the first time in junior and I think the players are used to winning.

“Evans has tapped into that and he’s got them motivated and playing a lovely brand of football and they’re really in the final on merit and it’s great.”

Amanda Stapleton Benefit Match media event Brendan Cummins was speaking this week at the launch of the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Match. Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

Cummins believes the enthusiasm of Evans has energised the Ardfinnan players ahead of the Semple Stadium showdown with Moyle Rovers.

“His enthusiasm and passion just stirs something inside of you from listening to the players talking about him before games, he just gets something emotional inside of you that makes you be better that you ever thought you could be.

“It’s a bit romantic thing to say that out loud but that’s exactly what he’s doing and he’s got our players absolutely flying.

“I won’t say they’re in the gym every night or they’re doing laps of the field every night, this turnaround has happened since June and really he’s been the driving force and the players have responded.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    'We all know the standards': Sexton backs Ireland to progress even if Schmidt turns for home
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda, Champions League
    'All journalists try to hurt us, maybe it's envy because you don't know how to play football'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie