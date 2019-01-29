This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

John Horan: 'I'm delighted to see RTÉ have improved their performance in showing our games'

The GAA President was pleased to see highlights show League Sunday run for two hours at the weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 5:56 PM
55 minutes ago 1,631 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4465812
Joanne Cantwell will take over as the main presenter of the Sunday Game this year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Joanne Cantwell will take over as the main presenter of the Sunday Game this year.
Joanne Cantwell will take over as the main presenter of the Sunday Game this year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOHN HORAN HAS praised RTÉ for their “improved” coverage of the GAA during an appearance in front of the Oireachtas at Seanad Eireann today. 

Declan McBennett replaced Ryle Nugent as RTÉ’s Head of Sport last April and earlier this month it was announced the national broadcaster will televise four Allianz League games live in addition to club championship matches in the winter.

RTÉ had previously been criticised for its reluctance to take a greater share of the GAA calendar, but McBennett’s appointment has been a positive one for relations between both organisations.

RTÉ’s league highlights show ‘League Sunday’ has seen a significant increase in its air-time so far in 2019, with the first episode running for two hours on Sunday night.

McBennett also sought to change the tone of the TV coverage, warning pundits last summer that personal attacks on players and managers will “not be tolerated”.

“I’m going to go on the record here and say I’m delighted to see RTÉ have improved their performance in showing our games,” said Horan.

“Last Sunday night was a perfect example of it. We got two hours of promotion of our games. We are the national games and they are the national broadcaster.”

The GAA President also addressed a complaint by a senator in the Seanad about the lack of GAA televised live in Northern Ireland. The BBC provides live coverage of the Ulster SFC but its deal with the GAA does not allow it to air the latter stages of the championships and the All-Ireland finals.

There has been much criticism of the GAA’s 2014 deal with Sky Sports which means some matches are no longer available to fans unless they pay a subscription.

“GAAGO gives a wonderful opportunity for our members throughout the world to see our games,” he said.

“The word ‘Sky’ is touchy with some people. We’re a democratic organisation. We’ve put it in front of our membership and they’re happy where it is and that’s what it is.

“There are difficulties with the broadcasting of our games in Northern Ireland. We have met with representatives from the community up there in trying to resolve it.

“It’s not all our problem, but in terms of Belfast and that, we’ve done our best to promote the game in Belfast. We’ve put a 5 million project together called ‘Gaelfast’ to drive on the promotion of our games.”

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'
    Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'
    Chelsea's 18-year-old star winger will not leave despite transfer rumours, says Sarri
    Reds defender Van Dijk emerges as a doubt through illness
    IRELAND
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    ENGLAND
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie