This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One of Ireland's most decorated underage boxers turns professional at 21

John Joyce won five European medals and nine national titles in the underage ranks.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 4:37 PM
54 minutes ago 1,872 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4453655
John Joyce (red) and Tony Browne (blue, standing in for Russia) embrace after an international bout at the National Stadium in 2016.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
John Joyce (red) and Tony Browne (blue, standing in for Russia) embrace after an international bout at the National Stadium in 2016.
John Joyce (red) and Tony Browne (blue, standing in for Russia) embrace after an international bout at the National Stadium in 2016.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FORMER UNDERAGE HIGH-ACHIEVER John Joyce will ditch the vest and enter boxing’s punch-for-pay ranks after an amateur career which saw him win a multitude of international titles in his teens.

The St. Michael’s Athy middleweight, now 21, is to turn professional in Scotland with trainer Billy Nelson, Joe O’Neill of Irish-boxing.com reports.

One of the most successful Irish boxers of all time at underage level, Joyce amassed an incredible body of work between the years 2010 and 2015, winning European Schoolboys bronze and gold, European Junior gold, and European Youth bronze and silver.

He is also a nine-time Irish champion at underage level but has lost out to eventual winners Michael O’Reilly and Emmett Brennan in his two bashes at the Irish Senior Elites.

Joyce will base his career from Nelson’s Engage Box gym in Airdrie, some 10 miles east of Glasgow.

The prodigiously talented Moate man’s debut is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

The shed out the back where the McKenna brothers’ boxing dream began

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    Contepomi: Sexton won't be fazed by Eddie Jones 'showbiz'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    CHELSEA
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sam Allardyce bemoans number of foreign coaches working in English football
    Sam Allardyce bemoans number of foreign coaches working in English football
    'Man Utd obviously weren't trying for Mourinho' - Neville doubts Red Devils' title credentials
    Hazard: I frustrate all my managers - but I won't change

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie