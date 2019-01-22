One of Ireland's most decorated underage boxers turns professional at 21

John Joyce (red) and Tony Browne (blue, standing in for Russia) embrace after an international bout at the National Stadium in 2016.

John Joyce (red) and Tony Browne (blue, standing in for Russia) embrace after an international bout at the National Stadium in 2016.

FORMER UNDERAGE HIGH-ACHIEVER John Joyce will ditch the vest and enter boxing’s punch-for-pay ranks after an amateur career which saw him win a multitude of international titles in his teens.

The St. Michael’s Athy middleweight, now 21, is to turn professional in Scotland with trainer Billy Nelson, Joe O’Neill of Irish-boxing.com reports.

One of the most successful Irish boxers of all time at underage level, Joyce amassed an incredible body of work between the years 2010 and 2015, winning European Schoolboys bronze and gold, European Junior gold, and European Youth bronze and silver.

He is also a nine-time Irish champion at underage level but has lost out to eventual winners Michael O’Reilly and Emmett Brennan in his two bashes at the Irish Senior Elites.

Joyce will base his career from Nelson’s Engage Box gym in Airdrie, some 10 miles east of Glasgow.

Delighted to add @johnjoyce97 to my pool of boxers at EngageBoxing Gym,

John won Two Gold Medals at the European Championships, fourth in the World Championships and Nine times National Champion.

Very much looking forward to the journey 🥊👍🔥 — Billy Nelson (@BillyNelsonBox) January 22, 2019

The prodigiously talented Moate man’s debut is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: