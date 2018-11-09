This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish referee Lacey to retire at the end of the season and take up new role with IRFU

The Tipperary native will be involved in mentoring the next generation of Irish referees.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 9 Nov 2018, 1:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,734 Views 6 Comments
AFTER 37 SENIOR international matches, Irish referee John Lacey is set to retire from Test match officiating at the end of the season and will take up a new role in the IRFU.

John Lacey John Lacey officiating at Leinster against Scarlets. Source: Byran Keane/INPHO

Lacey’s imminent departure was confirmed today and will see him fill a position that will entail high performance coaching and talent identification.

The Tipperary native will take charge of his final Test match on Saturday 1 December when Argentina take on the Barbarians.

He has been in charge of Test international matches between 2010 and 2018, and was involved in four matches at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Lacey will stay refereeing games at Pro14 and European level until the end of the current season before taking up his new IRFU role.

Before taking up the whistle, Lacey represented Clanwilliam, Sunday’s Well, Munster and the Ireland Sevens and A teams.

World Rugby match officials selection panel chairman Anthony Buchanan paid tribute to Lacey.

“John has been an outstanding servant of international officiating over a eight-year period, winning 37 caps and many friends along the way as a match official who always gave 100% to the cause.

“In particular, as a senior member of the international panel in recent years, he has played a strong role in mentoring and supporting the younger members of the group and it is these qualities that will be to the fore as he begins an exciting new chapter in his career. Everyone at World Rugby wishes him well.”

