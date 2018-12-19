Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job

FORMER DUBLIN U21 manager and Laois hurler John McEvoy has been confirmed as the new manager of the Derry senior hurling team.

Derry county board released a statement this evening on the news, confirming that McEvoy’s appointment has been ratified, as well as naming his backroom team.

While McEvoy steered the Dublin U21 hurlers to the 2011 All-Ireland decider, he has also has worked as a coach with the senior set-up under Anthony Daly.

Johnny McGuirk, also a former Dublin U21 manager who also had a spell with the minors, former Cushendall and Antrim hurler Brian Delargy make up McEvoy’s backroom team.

“We are delighted to have John McEvoy and his management team to help guide our senior hurlers going forward,” Derry GAA chairperson Brian Smith said.

“They are a talented management team who are highly respected within the game and possess relevant experience at a very high level

“I would like to thank all those who took part in the selection process. We are confident that the incoming management team will build on the excellent work of the previous two years and ask for the support for all Derry Gaels for the season ahead.”

McEvoy succeeds Collie McGurk, who stepped down after a two-year spell.

