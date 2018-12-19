This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 19 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job

John McEvoy takes charge of the Derry hurlers, with another ex-Dublin U21 manager by his side.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 9:23 PM
2 hours ago 4,949 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4406480
New job: John McEvoy.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
New job: John McEvoy.
New job: John McEvoy.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

FORMER DUBLIN U21 manager and Laois hurler John McEvoy has been confirmed as the new manager of the Derry senior hurling team.

Derry county board released a statement this evening on the news, confirming that McEvoy’s appointment has been ratified, as well as naming his backroom team.

While McEvoy steered the Dublin U21 hurlers to the 2011 All-Ireland decider, he has also has worked as a coach with the senior set-up under Anthony Daly.

Johnny McGuirk, also a former Dublin U21 manager who also had a spell with the minors, former Cushendall and Antrim hurler Brian Delargy make up McEvoy’s backroom team.

“We are delighted to have John McEvoy and his management team to help guide our senior hurlers going forward,” Derry GAA chairperson Brian Smith said.

“They are a talented management team who are highly respected within the game and possess relevant experience at a very high level

“I would like to thank all those who took part in the selection process. We are confident that the incoming management team will build on the excellent work of the previous two years and ask for the support for all Derry Gaels for the season ahead.”

McEvoy succeeds Collie McGurk, who stepped down after a two-year spell.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' — Klopp
    Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and 4 other Ferguson pupils who became teachers
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and 4 other Ferguson pupils who became teachers
    Mourinho 'immensely proud' to have managed United as he releases statement after sacking
    Pogba was 'dancing on the grave' of Mourinho - Neville
    MUNSTER
    Gloucester out-half Cipriani a major doubt for European showdown with Munster
    Gloucester out-half Cipriani a major doubt for European showdown with Munster
    Munster increase capacity of Thomond for Champions Cup pool decider
    Nomadic scrum-half Mathewson keen on long-term Munster stay
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    5 problems the new Man United manager needs to solve
    5 problems the new Man United manager needs to solve
    Guardiola hails assured debut from 17-year-old Man City youngster
    'Did you read any philosopher?' Jose Mourinho's fall from grace at Man United in quotes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie