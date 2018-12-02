This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 2 December, 2018
Rose denied World no.1 spot as Rahm ends season with Bahamas win

Justin Rose was beaten to second at the Hero World Challenge by Tony Finau.

By AFP Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 10:20 PM
Spain's John Rahm
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Spain's John Rahm
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SPANIARD JOHN RAHM ended his season on a winning note, while Justin Rose was dramatically denied returning to World No. 1 at the close of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Sunday.

Rahm, the first Spanish golfer in the 20-year history of the event, posted a closing round of 69 for four-shot 20-under par victory on the Albany course.

American Tony Finau holed a dramatic 15-foot birdie putt in a round of 68 to finish second on 16-under par.

Finau’s birdie at the 18 saw the American finish second as Rose fired a 65 to place third.

Had Finau not holed the putt Rose would have shared second place and thus ensured he returned to World No. 1.

A tired-looking tournament host Tiger Woods posted a last day 73 to finish 17th in the elite 18-player field.

