Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Limerick All-Ireland winning manager reinstated after turbulent few days

John Ryan will take charge once again in 2019.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 10:04 AM
11 minutes ago 350 Views No Comments
Limerick ladies football manager John Ryan.
2018 ALL-IRELAND WINNING manager John Ryan will remain at the helm of the Limerick ladies footballers after a turbulent few days on Shannonside. 

Ryan, who steered Limerick to All-Ireland junior glory in his first year in charge, will now oversee their assault on the intermediate grade in 2019, with confirmation of his reinstatement coming at an emergency county board meeting last night.

Last Thursday — just six weeks after his side beat Louth in the national showpiece — Ryan was dismissed as manager, as first reported by the Limerick Leader.

It’s understood that this came after a dispute with the Limerick Ladies county board.

However, the backing of players soon became apparent and serious support for former Limerick minor manager Ryan from around the Treaty county lead to an emergency meeting being called.

At the meeting, which took place at Rathkeale House Hotel last night, the manager was given a huge vote of confidence by players and delegates from across the county, and will now take the reins once again.

A statement released by Limerick, through the LGFA, reads:

“Following a special meeting of the Limerick Ladies Football County Board on Tuesday night, we are pleased to announce the appointment of John Ryan as the Limerick adult team manager for 2019, Mr. Ryan was voted in by the delegates present at the meeting.

“We have every confidence that he will build on the good work of 2018, and bring even more success to Limerick in the coming year.”

