Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Ex-Ireland international agrees to 7th managerial gig in 4 years

John Sheridan has agreed to take charge of Chesterfield for the second time.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 8:11 PM
1 hour ago 4,496 Views 1 Comment
John Sheridan is set for a second stint as manager of Chesterfield.
Image: Daniel Hambury
Image: Daniel Hambury

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL John Sheridan has been announced as the new manager of National League side Chesterfield.

It is the second time he has managed the struggling club, who are currently 22nd in the table, having originally been coach between 2009 and 2012.

Sheridan has had a turbulent spell in management in recent years, with this latest role his seventh in the past four years — since 2015, he has also had jobs with Newport County, Oldham (twice), Notts County, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle.

The news comes following his surprise departure from the Cumbrians, a League Two side, on Friday.

Chesterfield, who were relegated from League Two last year, have won just one of their last 25 matches — a dismal run that resulted in previous boss Martin Allen’s departure.

“It’s a tough time and it’s about winning games as quickly as we can. I’m under no illusions,” Sheridan said after accepting the job.

The 54-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday player enjoyed a memorable playing career in which he won 34 Ireland caps and was included in the squads for Euro ’88 and the 1990 and 1994 World Cups, appearing four times in the latter competition.

Paul Fennessy
