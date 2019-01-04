This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Ireland international resigns as boss of rising League Two club after seven months

John Sheridan is on the move once again after a spell at Carlisle United.

By Emma Duffy Friday 4 Jan 2019, 2:36 PM
On the move: John Sheridan.
Image: Paul Harding
On the move: John Sheridan.
Image: Paul Harding

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL John Sheridan has resigned as Carlisle United manager after just seven months in charge.

The news, confirmed by the club this afternoon, comes as a shock as the side had been enjoying a good run of form and were on an upward trajectory, pushing for promotion as they sit seventh in League Two.

“The board of Carlisle United is very disappointed to announce that it has reluctantly agreed to accept the resignation of John Sheridan, who will be leaving the club with immediate effect,”they wrote in a statement.

The 53-year-old took over on a two-year deal in June after a short spell at Fleetwood Town, in which he saved the club from relegation to the third tier.

Sheridan has previously had stints with several other Football League clubs including Oldham, Notts County, Plymouth, Newport and Chesterfield.

The 34-time capped Ireland midfielder, who had appearances at Euro 1988 and the 1990 and 1994 World Cups, is rumoured to be heading back to Chesterfield next in a strange turn of events. 

They’ve won just one of their previous 24 games and are currently 21st in the National League, the fifth tier of English football.

“In his short time at United, John has made a positive difference to the club,” Carlisle chairman Andrew Jenkins said of Sheridan, as the search for a new manager begins.

“He has improved the style of football and assembled a squad that is able to compete with the best teams in the League Two. 

“Working with the squad and management team, he has helped to establish a winning formula at the club that we will take forward and build on to ensure that John’s hard work is not lost. 

“The request to leave came from John. Over the last few days, the board and John had discussed football squad matters, and these were being resolved. I would like to thank him for his commitment, and we all wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a busy festive period for the provinces in this week’s Heineken Rugby Weekly.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

