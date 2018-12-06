Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career

DUBLIN’S 2013 LEINSTER senior hurling championship-winning captain Johnny McCaffrey has announced his inter-county retirement.

Lifting the Bob O'Keeffe Cup in 2013. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The Lucan Sarsfields club man confirmed the news in a statement released through Dublin GAA this evening, as he pulls the curtain down on an illustrious 12-year career at senior level.

McCaffrey made his debut in 2006 after enjoying success and notable progress at underage level, winning Leinster titles in the minor and U21 grades.

During his senior career, the 31-year-old steered the Sky Blues to Leinster senior glory in 2013, marking Dublin’s first provincial title in 52 years.

He also helped his side to a National League title in 2011 — their fist since 1939, and it came in his first year as captain — and two Walsh Cup crowns.

The statement, in full, from the talented midfielder, reads:

“I would like to announce that I am retiring from the Dublin senior hurling team. I feel very fortunate and lucky to have represented Dublin since I was 13 making my senior debut in 2006. I would like to thank Tommy Noughtan for giving me my debut.

A devoted member of the Dublin senior Hurling team for more than a decade, @Johnnymc11 has now decided to retire from inter-county hurling. We thank him for his hard-work & dedication in the Dublin jersey, and we wish him all the best in the years to come 👏💙#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/gzX1qQ3wgt — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) December 6, 2018

“I would like to thank Anthony Daly and his management team for giving me the massive honour of captaining my county for 4 years, making history along the way. We in Dublin hurling owe a lot to Dalo for getting us back competing at the top table. I would also like to thank Pat Gilroy and his management team for the work they did over the last 12 months in getting Dublin back on track.

“I was very lucky to have played with some of the best hurlers that Dublin has ever produced. I made some great friends, won silverware and created memories that will last us a lifetime.

“I would like to thank my club Lucan Sarsfields for supporting me through my inter county career and look forward to focusing my full energy on the club from now on.

“I would like to thank my family especially my parents Sandra and Sean and brother Matthew without their support and encouragement over the years through good times and bad none of this would have been possible. Also a special mention to my Nan who was my no1 supporter. I want to thank my wife Paula Jean for her unwavering support and understanding in helping me be the best player I can be.

“Finally I want to wish Mattie his management and all the players the very best for the 2019 season. I look forward to supporting you all the way.

A file pic from 2015. Source: Emily Harney/INPHO

“Cheers, Johnny. Up the Dubs.”

Dublin GAA added: “Everyone in the Dublin County Board would like to sincerely thank Johnny for his loyal service and hard work in the name of Dublin GAA, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

