This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Johnny is an antagonistic person' - BOD on Sexton's 'confrontational' captaincy style

O’Driscoll believes it can sometimes have a ‘negative knock-on connotation’ for the team as a whole.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 1:03 PM
1 hour ago 4,556 Views 23 Comments
https://the42.ie/4421602
Sexton and O'Driscoll celebrate Ireland's 2014 Six Nations win.
Sexton and O'Driscoll celebrate Ireland's 2014 Six Nations win.
Sexton and O'Driscoll celebrate Ireland's 2014 Six Nations win.

FORMER IRELAND AND Leinster captain Brian O’Driscoll feels that Johnny Sexton’s captaincy style comes across as “confrontational” and that his “antagonistic” character doesn’t help in his dealings with referees.

Speaking on Off The Ball last night, O’Driscoll and fellow Ireland legend and ex-skipper Keith Wood took a closer look at the 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year.

The Leinster 10 has come under scrutiny over the past few days after his side’s defeat to Munster in a heated Thomond Park battle.

Sexton’s behaviour — both during play and towards referee Frank Murphy — has been criticised, with BOD sharing his thoughts on a player he lined out with for eight years:

“Johnny, he antagonised Frank Murphy a little bit early on,” he said.

“From a captaincy perspective, Johnny is an antagonistic type of person. He always has been. He’s fiery and that’s what makes him deliver time and time again, because he gets that out of himself.

“I don’t know if it always comes across well. It comes across as confrontational rather than conversational.

“That’s where the likes of a Rory Best comes into his own. Where irrespective of how irked he feels, you never really know how put out he is. He’s the only one that knows, he deals with it extremely well. When he’s disappointed, he parks it and off he goes.

“Whereas Johnny has a bit more of a heightened appetite for conflict and so, when he’s trying to get his point across — particularly with a baying crowd jeering and getting into Frank Murphy’s head — you’re fighting the cause at times. 

Jonathan Sexton and Brian O'Driscoll celebrate Sexton and O'Driscoll with the Pro12 title after Leinster's win in 2013. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“That side of the captaincy… because you’re the guy that’s trying to lead from the front, it does filter down to the rest of the team and has a sometimes negative knock-on connotation.”

Wood echoed O’Driscoll’s words that Sexton is fiery and that’s part of his personality, while backing him in his role despite his performance in Limerick.

“He’s got the credentials and he’s the guy that drives the team, whatever team he’s playing, that’s in his nature. I think he’ll have learned an awful lot from it [Saturday's game], and if he hasn’t, that would be the issue.

“He lost his composure. Rather than the captaincy part, it’s that losing the composure part that’s the most important for Johnny. You still want him to have an edge but you want him to have control on that edge. 

“You have to have a balance as captain, you can’t be the fieriest guy on the field. You can be unbelievably fiery but you have to have that switch to be cool and calm and collected — which he does as a player all the time. This is just another one. He didn’t have it, he wasn’t fully in control [as a captain]. He was unbelievably out of his comfort zone.”

You can watch the full show here:

Source: Off The Ball/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat
    Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat
    Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game
    Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    As it happened: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish under Solskjaer
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Schalke dismiss reports of interest in Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke
    Schalke dismiss reports of interest in Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke
    Timing of Pulisic signing caught Chelsea boss Sarri off guard
    Solskjaer on his Man United future: I don't want to leave!

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie