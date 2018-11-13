This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We’ve been penalised a lot by him so need to be wary of our discipline'

Wayne Barnes is the man in the middle for Saturday’s Test against the All Blacks.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 1:01 AM
34 minutes ago 353 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4335762
Sexton and Ireland have had a difficult relationship with Wayne Barnes in the past.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Sexton and Ireland have had a difficult relationship with Wayne Barnes in the past.
Sexton and Ireland have had a difficult relationship with Wayne Barnes in the past.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOHNNY SEXTON ADMITS Ireland will not only need to execute their game plan to perfection against the All Blacks, but get on the right side of referee Wayne Barnes if they are to record a historic home win in Saturday’s November Test.

Ireland have a poor record in games officiated by Barnes, losing six of their 10 Six Nations fixtures with him in the middle, and have often been penalised heavily at the breakdown. 

Frustrations boiled over after the 2015 encounter against Wales in Cardiff, when Barnes’ interpretation of the tackle laws saw him whistle Ireland off the pitch, allowing the hosts race into a 12-0 lead.

Although Barnes was in charge for Ireland’s Grand Slam-clinching win over Wales back in 2009, his relationship with Joe Schmidt’s side has been tetchy down through the years, meaning there is a heightened importance on discipline this week. 

Sexton, who was sin-binned by Barnes at the Millennium Stadium during the 2017 Six Nations, has recent experience of dealing with — and having difficulty interacting with –  the English official during Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse last month.

“Look, we pride ourselves on our discipline,” the out-half said yesterday. “We are coached to be as disciplined as we can be. We will look at a game and after the game we will get, not in trouble but it will be highlighted where we could have given away penalties.

“So our discipline, on a list of importance, is up there. We’ve come on the wrong side of Wayne Barnes in the past so it’s something we’re going to have to look at it even more so this week. We try to play by the letter of the law but for whatever reason in certain games we haven’t got that right with him.

So we really need to have a look at ourselves and see can we be extra vigilant there. We can’t be worried about them [All Blacks] because that’s their problem. From our point of view we’ve been penalised a lot by him in the past, more so than any other ref so we really need to be wary of our own discipline this week.

Not only have Ireland been frustrated by Barnes’ decision-making in the past, but also his unwillingness to communicate during a game, with Sexton adding it’ll be important for captain Rory Best to ‘figure out how he’s going to go.’

“I’ve only been captain once in Toulouse,” he continued. “We probably weren’t allowed to talk too much during that.

“It will be up to Joe and Rory to figure out how he’s going to go. We have to look hard at our discipline because you can’t give away too many penalties against the All Blacks.

“If you look over the years, we’ve given a lot of penalties away with him. We need to figure out why and rectify that.”

While Sexton is more concerned about Ireland’s capacity to stay on Barnes’ good side on Saturday evening, he was asked about Eddie Jones’ recent accusations, the English head coach again suggesting that he receives preferential treatment from referees.

“I was trying to guess who would ask that question today, I got it wrong,” Sexton joked at Monday’s press conference.

“Look, I don’t know how I was mentioned at an England-New Zealand press conference, that still baffles me. I didn’t think we were playing England until February.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'You can't lie about it and say it's just another game': Sexton eyes more history
    'You can't lie about it and say it's just another game': Sexton eyes more history
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Sexton backs 'smart' call to plan for All Blacks showdown without Murray
    FOOTBALL
    Ibrahimovic comes out on top and beats Rooney to MLS Newcomer award
    Ibrahimovic comes out on top and beats Rooney to MLS Newcomer award
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Interim manager leads rejuvenated Real Madrid to fourth successive win
    IRELAND
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Schmidt says Ireland 'need to get the car tuned' as All Blacks arrive in Dublin
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat United
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie