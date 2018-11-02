This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps

The Ireland out-half could be named World Rugby Player of the Year later this month.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 2 Nov 2018, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,228 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4320110

Murray Kinsella reports from Chicago

KEITH WOOD IS the only previous Irish winner of World Rugby Player of the Year award, scooping it in 2001, although many will justifiably claim that the three-times nominated Brian O’Driscoll was incredibly unlucky never to get the nod.

Gordon D’Arcy [2004], Paul O’Connell [2006] and Jamie Heaslip [2009 and 2016] have also been nominated in the past, while Johnny Sexton is now in the mix for the honour for a second time.

Jonathan Sexton celebrates kicking a drop goal to win the game Sexton has had a superb year. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The Ireland and Leinster out-half was on the shortlist in 2014, when Brodie Retallick won, but this time around he feels like an even stronger candidate to be named World Player of the Year in Monte Carlo on 25 November.

Beauden Barrett, Faf de Klerk, Rieko Ioane and Malcolm Marx will, of course, provide strong competition.

Sexton has had a masterful 2018, guiding Leinster to their double at provincial level and playing a starring role in Ireland’s Grand Slam and series success in Australia in June.

His late, late drop-goal in Paris in the opening game of the Six Nations, after a stunning restart and sensational kick pass to Keith Earls in the build-up, was a highlight moment, but Sexton has been incredibly consistent.

Largely free of injury, the 33-year-old has been able to deliver perhaps the best rugby of his career and a strong November Tests window with Ireland in the coming weeks would leave him in a superb place to be confirmed as World Player of the Year.

“I’m certainly not surprised,” said his Leinster and Ireland team-mate Rhys Ruddock after hearing about Sexton’s nomination in Chicago.

“For many years now he’s stood out as one of the top performers in the world. I’m probably a bit biased, having him on my team because I see all the other attributes he brings to the environment, the leadership and just being a good bloke as well.

“So, it’s well deserved. He’s a quality operator in all aspects.”

Sexton isn’t in Chicago with Ireland to face Italy tomorrow, having remained at home to prepare for the upcoming Tests against Argentina and the All Blacks in Dublin.

Johnny Sexton kicks the winning drop goal Sexton kicks the winning drop-goal against France in the Six Nations. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Joey Carbery will get the opportunity to lead Ireland tactically from out-half instead, partnering Luke McGrath in the halfbacks.

Ruddock captains the team and Schmidt is hopeful that less experienced players will step up to leadership roles in the absence of senior players like Rory Best, Sexton, Conor Murray, Rob Kearney and Robbie Henshaw.

“Guys have definitely stepped up,” said Ruddock of Ireland’s shortened training week in Chicago.

“With the travel and everything, we had less time on the field so it was important that, as a player group, we took some responsibility to make sure we got a lot of the detail and game plan sorted off the pitch.

“The likes of the halfbacks, the front row with scrums, everyone took the opportunity to lead in that sense.”

Ruddock has captained Ireland before, leading them to four wins in his four games as skipper so far, and feels comfortable in the role.

“Having done it with Leinster in the past, I know what’s expected,” said Ruddock. “What I’ve learned is the most important thing is just to get your own job right and not lose sight of performing the way you want to at the weekend.

“That’s first and foremost, but it’s been an enjoyable week with the guys. There’s also plenty of experience in the group so I haven’t had to look too far for help.”


