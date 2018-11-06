This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Johnny Sexton sent a beautiful gift to Anthony Foley's son on his birthday

Axel’s father Brendan Foley told the story on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 4:02 PM
Sexton and (right) Axel Foley.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

JOHNNY SEXTON SENT a memorable birthday present to Anthony Foley’s son Dan earlier this year.

During RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live, Anthony’s father Brendan told the story of how Sexton posted a jersey to Dan which he wore in Ireland’s thrilling Six Nations victory over France that was settled by Sexton’s last-minute drop goal.

Brendan was speaking on the show about Munster’s famous win over the All Blacks in 1978 when he mentioned the special present Dan received from Sexton.

“A parcel arrived in the post last March, and just to coincide, it was Dan’s birthday.

Nobody took any notice of the parcel at the time [but] later on that night when the parcel was opened, who’s jersey was it but Johnny Sexton’s.

“[It was] the one he wore in Paris the day he scored the winning points.”

Munster legend and former head coach Anthony Foley passed away suddenly in 2016 at the age of 42.

He was in Paris with the Munster team for a European Champions Cup game against Racing 92 when he died suddenly from a heart rhythm disorder that caused an acute pulmonary edema.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

