Johnny Sexton sent a beautiful gift to Anthony Foley's son on his birthday

JOHNNY SEXTON SENT a memorable birthday present to Anthony Foley’s son Dan earlier this year.

During RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live, Anthony’s father Brendan told the story of how Sexton posted a jersey to Dan which he wore in Ireland’s thrilling Six Nations victory over France that was settled by Sexton’s last-minute drop goal.

Brendan was speaking on the show about Munster’s famous win over the All Blacks in 1978 when he mentioned the special present Dan received from Sexton.

“A parcel arrived in the post last March, and just to coincide, it was Dan’s birthday.

Nobody took any notice of the parcel at the time [but] later on that night when the parcel was opened, who’s jersey was it but Johnny Sexton’s.

“[It was] the one he wore in Paris the day he scored the winning points.”

Anthony Foley's Dad: Johnny Sexton's special gift to the Foley family pic.twitter.com/1qIfeJNTZO — RTÉ ClaireByrneLive (@ClaireByrneLive) November 5, 2018

Munster legend and former head coach Anthony Foley passed away suddenly in 2016 at the age of 42.

He was in Paris with the Munster team for a European Champions Cup game against Racing 92 when he died suddenly from a heart rhythm disorder that caused an acute pulmonary edema.

